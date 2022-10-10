Messi, Sergio Ramos & other football stars show support for PSG.LGD ahead of TI 2022

Titas is an avid follower of esports titles such as Valorant and Dota 2 along with a knack for mobile games. He has previously worked at Sportskeeda Esports and Gfinity Esports before joining the team at Dexerto as a Games Writer. You can contact him at [email protected]

The International 11 is on the verge of kicking off, and several Paris Saint-Germain football stars have wished PSG.LGD luck ahead of the Dota 2 championship.

Dota 2’s biggest annual championship, The International, is set to begin in Singapore on October 15 with 20 teams battling it out in the group stage. Needless to say, the popularity of TI has grown massively since its first iteration in 2011.

This rise in popularity has resulted in a huge fan base for the esport title across the planet. The popularity has reached such levels that globally renowned football stars like Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos have found themselves tied to the build-up for TI 11.

Messi, Ramos, and others support PSG.LGD ahead of TI 2022

Several Paris Saint-Germain football players recently wished luck to the entire PSG.LGD roster participating in the annual Dota 2 championship. A video released by the French club features star players like Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Renato Sanches, and Nuno Mendes.

The runners-up at last year’s TI, PSG.LGD have been a constant presence in the top-four standings at championships since 2017. The team will be stepping into the tournament as one of the favorites, having secured the top spot in the annual Pro Circuit standings.

However, it remains to be seen whether PSG.LGD can finally end the DPC season on a successful note with the title of TI champions.

Make sure to check out our Dota 2 hub for all the latest news and info for The International 2022.