 DOTA 2's The International 10 achieves world record $40 million prize pool - Dexerto
Dota2

DOTA 2’s The International 10 achieves world record $40 million prize pool

Published: 10/Oct/2020 0:52

by Bill Cooney
Dota 2 The International 2020
Valve

There certainly won’t be any shortage of prize money at DOTA 2’s The International in 2020, with a record-setting amount of over $40 million for the prize pool being accumulated.

The pinnacle of Dota 2 esports is one of the largest celebrations of the popular MOBA, and its record-setting prize pool is a big part of that. Valve usually contributes a baseline of $1.6 million to the pot with the rest coming from player purchases.

25% of all sales for applicable in-game items purchased from the Battle Pass also go into the reward, which has just passed another impressive milestone.

Close to a month after The International 10’s prize pool surpassed that of the 2019 competition’s roughly $33 million mark, it’s now surpassed the ridiculous sum of $40 million.

The International 2020 Prize Pool
Valve
Not only is $40 million a record sum for DOTA events, it’s also a record for esports in general.

What’s even more impressive is how quickly fans and players managed to build up to such a staggering dollar amount. In 2019, the then-record breaking sum of $34.3 million was reached in about 110 days before the event began.

The International 10’s prize pool got to that record-breaking number in only 93 days, and reached the $40 million mark roughly a month later just as the Battle Pass ended.

It was clear shortly after the initial launch of the Battle Pass for 2020, that we could very well be in store for another record-breaking year. On the first day of sales, the contribution from battle pass sales reached $6.5 million far above the previous first-day record of $5.8 million.

Biggest Prize Pools in Esports

  1. The International 2020 – $40,000,000+
  2. The International 2019 – $34,330,069
  3. The International 2018 – $25,532,177
  4. The International 2016 – $20,770,460.00
  5. The International 2015 – $18,429,613.05
  6. Fortnite World Cup Finals 2019: Solo – $15,287,500.00

Source: Esports Earnings

Dota 2 Prize Tracker
The TI10 prize pool has absolutely smashed every previous year so far.

As you can tell from the above graph, the $40 million in prize money far exceeds the high point it’s reached in previous years, exponentially higher than even last year’s record-setting spectacle, which was also miles ahead of previous years at basically every step of the way.

Obviously, not being able to physically travel to or watch the premier live event for DOTA 2 esports did little to nothing to dampen fan’s enthusiasm, and as a result, we now officially have a new world record for the largest prize pool at an esports event in history.

Dota2

Dota 2 player Flow passes away after cancer battle

Published: 30/Sep/2020 16:45

by Jacob Hale
Flow Dota 2 Dreamhack
DreamHack

Russian Dota 2 player Alexander ‘Flow’ Sazonov has sadly passed away after losing his two-year battle with cancer.

Flow, who was considered to be a standout performer by fans of the Dota 2 amateur ranks, was an offlane player that, throughout his career, represented organizations such as Vega Squadron and Double Dimension.

In 2018, while representing Double Dimension, he took a hiatus from competitive play following his cancer diagnosis at the age of 23. Despite a period of health improvements, Flow passed away on Wednesday, September 30, two and a half years after his initial diagnosis.

Flow’s passing was confirmed by organization B8 esports, who posted to Twitter to offer their condolences to his family and friends.

According to Flow’s VK fan page, he had been feeling healthy until early August when, after undergoing some tests, he learned that the cancer had come back aggressively, and he proceeded to undergo chemotherapy, then developed stomatitis throughout his course.

Based on the experiences he shared on VK, it appears as though his health deteriorated throughout the chemotherapy course and, despite feeling better at times, he unfortunately passed on September 30.

In the announcement on VK, his passing was confirmed, and his resilience shared with his fans. “Sasha left us this morning. He did not give up and until the very end believed that he could defeat the disease.”

Dota 2 Flow announced dead
VK
Flow passed away on September 30.

The Dota 2 community has paid tribute to Flow, and compassion for his family’s loss, most notably from the CIS community who have lost one of their own.

Flow’s passing is a sad reminder of how short life can be, and we offer our sincerest condolences to Flow’s family, friends and fans at this difficult time.