DOTA 2 fans stunned by staggering ticket prices for The International 2023

Following last year’s outcry over ticket prices, The International 2023 has once again left fans and the DOTA 2 community in disbelief with three-day passes priced at a staggering $699.

Fans were left stunned as Valve revealed that three-day passes for the event would cost $699 plus fees, sparking a wave of disbelief and disappointment across social media platforms, particularly Reddit.

Valve revealed the ticket prices on August 19, with tickets to go on sale on August 25. The event is scheduled to take place in Seattle, WA, and will now feature two phases: The Road to the International and The International.

Valve Dota 2’s The International 2022 was held in Singapore

The three-day pass for The International 2023 at Climate Pledge Arena is priced at $699 plus fees, while individual tickets for The Road to the International Playoffs are priced at $99 plus fees per ticket.

The community’s reaction to the ticket prices was immediate and intense, mirroring last year’s outcry. Reddit users were quick to voice their disbelief, with comments ranging from humorous to downright frustrated. “Told my wife it would be cheaper than Taylor Swift tickets… Looks like I’m going to Taylor Swift instead,” one user wrote. “$700 + fees?! That must be a typo,” another commented.

Another Redditor suggested that Valve is trying to compensate for the changes in its revenue model, such as moving away from the Battle Pass system, “These prices are f***ing bonkers. It makes me think they’re trying to make up for some lost BP money with these 700 f***ing dollar tickets.”

Others are simply disappointed, feeling that the prices are “wildly inflated” and more expensive than some of the top festivals in the country.

Last year’s The International 2022 also faced criticism for its ticket pricing. Fans in the Southeast Asian region were hit with a sharp increase in ticket prices, with single-day tickets costing $63.74 and two-day Finals tickets priced at $360.73. The total cost of attending every day of the competition reached $615.70.

The high prices were justified by some as a result of the event’s unique appeal and the potential need to compensate for the lack of a crowd in previous years. However, the impact on local fans and those in regions with less favorable exchange rates was undeniable.

This year’s event will kick off on October 12 with the group stage, leading to the Finals Weekend scheduled for October 27-29.

While the excitement for the event remains high, the steep cost of attendance has left many fans questioning their ability to participate in person.