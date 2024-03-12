Disney Dreamlight Valley players shocked how much they enjoy despised villain

Despite being fully prepared to hate him, Disney Dreamlight Valley players are surprised by how much they actually enjoy having Gaston in the game.

Disney Dreamlight Valley brings together characters from across Disney and Pixar’s vast catalogs, allowing players to get to know some of the heroes, villains, and sidekicks they grew up loving.

While the presence of some Disney villains can rub players the wrong way, they bring some personality and fun drama to the otherwise peaceful and cutesy world.

Some villains are even surprising players by being way more fun to have around than expected – and no one subverts expectations quite like Gaston.

Disney Dreamlight Valley players surprised to love Gaston

Beauty and the Beast’s Gaston was introduced to the Valley in last year’s A Rift in Time expansion. Known for his brawn, arrogance, and obsessive pursuit of Belle, Gaston wasn’t exactly a character players were asking for.

However, despite many going into the game expecting (or even wanting) to hate him, some players report that the classic villain has actually managed to win them over.

“Is it just me, or is Gaston annoyingly adorable in DDV?” asked Reddit user Southern_Security_31. “I really wanted to hate him. I used all the sarcastic dialogue and dreaded his quests. But I think I enjoy spending time with him and I feel disgusting.”

Others agreed with the poster, with one saying “I feel bad for him, he misses LeFou.”

Throughout his quests, Gaston tries to use the player as a replacement for his loyal sidekick, and while there are dialogue options where you can remind him that you’re not LeFou, it seems the storyline has made the character far more sympathetic.

Some go as far as to say that they prefer Gaston in Dreamlight Valley to the Beast, who has been criticized for his gloomy demeanor and angry outbursts.

Additional game content like Gaston’s journal entries have also made him endearing. “Everything is misspelled and he can’t admit he missed LeFou even when it’s obvious,” notes one commenter.

They also praised Gaston’s relationship with Rapunzel, calling it “wholesome” and pointing out that “Movie Gaston definitely would’ve hit on her, but not this Gaston.”

Differences like this add up to a Gaston that leans into the silliness and does away with his cruelty while still feeling like Gaston. It’s a fine line that the developers seem to have walked with ease, something that should have fans optimistic for future characters – especially villains – that may join Disney Dreamlight Valley in the future.