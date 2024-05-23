Disney Dreamlight Valley offers compensation amid “frustrating” Parks Fest event bugs

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s developers have acknowledged the bugs plaguing the cozy game since the beginning of the Dreamlight Parks Fest event, announcing compensation and a suggestion for dealing with common issues.

May 15 saw the beginning of Dreamlight Parks Fest, a brand-new event to coincide with the ongoing A Day at Disney Star Path.

However, since the update that introduced the event, players have noticed an influx of new problems, including game crashes, disappearing objects, and a bug that prevents you from accepting event quests.

Fortunately, the devs have finally spoken out regarding these issues. In addition to thanking players for their feedback amid “understandably frustrating” issues and calling the most glaring problems “top priorities” they are investigating, they also announced plans for compensation.

Disney / Gameloft

In a May 23 tweet, the devs said, “We are currently distributing in-game mail to all players that should help offset the issues impacting accepting event quests. This includes both Moonstones and Green Buttons, which can be used to craft event rewards.”

Players who log in will receive 150 Green Buttons and 500 Moonstones.

Since Green Buttons can only be obtained by completing Dreamlight Parks Fest’s daily and weekly quests, this distribution should help those looking to craft the new Popcorn Buckets.

The devs also suggested that players who encounter disappearing items or are unable to accept daily quests should restart the game, saying “rebooting the game has been observed to help alleviate both issues.”

Historically, Disney Dreamlight Valley has been good about compensating players with premium currency and items when things go wrong. Most recently, players were given 500 Moonstones after a glitch was discovered in which the game would freeze if you tried to cook event Cupcakes outside.

Before that, the devs distributed Tropical Wood, Moonstones, and other materials to those with the expansion due to a spawning issue.

Still, this isn’t the only issue concerning Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest event. Overall, players have been unimpressed by the Dreamlight Parks Fest, calling it “overwhelming, unrewarding, and extremely disappointing.”