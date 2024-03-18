Diablo 4’s Barbarian bugs are making The Gauntlet “impossible” for players

Diablo 4 denizens are battling for the top spot in The Gauntlet but some Barbarian bugs have stopped players in their tracks.

Diablo 4 finally received its highly sought-after leaderboard system at the mid-point of Season 3. The Gauntlet is a rotating challenge that sees players vie for the highest score while clearing a weekly dungeon.

There have been some hiccups with The Gauntlet including a certain exploit that gave players a massive headstart and inflated scores. Fortunately, Diablo 4’s dev team was able to rectify the issue.

That doesn’t mean that the challenge is completely free of issues. A persistent bug with a core Barbarian skill and Aspect has waylaid many players’ bids for the top of the leaderboard.

Blizzard Entertainment Usually, Ancestral Charge and Power Charge work to make Barbarian the most powerful class in Diablo 4.

We previously covered issues with the Ancestral Charge Aspect for Diablo 4’s Barbarian class and while these are having an impact on players running The Gauntlet, another bug has reared its head. On the official Diablo 4 forum, users are now reporting issues with the Power Charge skill.

Power Charge will ordinarily reduce the cooldown of Charge by a few seconds for every enemy knocked into a wall. However, Barbarian players have reported that the skill is not taking effect.

“There are times where I will charge a big pack and yet my cooldown on charge ends up being something like 9 seconds,” one player explained. “There are times where I won’t be able to use my charge for a while and that shouldn’t be happening unless I charge a single mob.”

Both issues seem to be well known to Barbarian players and multiple replies seem to confirm that they’re widespread. “Test it every day. Still an issue. Not as bad in the open world, but as soon as you get into a dungeon, everything bugs out. Makes Gauntlet impossible to run with a decent score,” another user elaborated.

Diablo 4 players are theorizing that the Power Charge issue may be linked to the Ancestral Charge bug and while there’s anecdotal evidence to suggest this, there’s no hard confirmation.

Hopefully, these brutal Barbarian bugs can be rectified in a hotfix to give those wanting to run The Gauntlet a fighting chance.