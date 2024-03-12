Diablo 4’s Gauntlet mode saved after massive exploit

Diablo 4 developers have addressed the exploit that started plaguing The Gauntlet’s leaderboards shortly after launch.

Not long after The Gauntlet went live, D4 players stumbled across an exploit that let them get a headstart on The Gauntlet without actually entering it.

As such, those who took advantage of the glitch were able to achieve high scores on the mode’s leaderboards with minimal effort.

Diablo content creator Rob2628 showcased the “Gauntlet Pre Lure Bug” in a recent Twitch stream. It didn’t take long for Blizzard to respond after these findings started making the rounds.

Diablo 4 developers quickly fix ruinous Gauntlet exploit

On March 12, Diablo 4 Community Director Adam Fletcher responded to a Reddit post that had called attention to the glitch. Through his PezRadar account, Fletcher informed players that Blizzard has a “fix for this early start on the gauntlet stuff for Week 2.”

Fletcher further revealed that cheaters who used The Gauntlet exploit will be punished as their scores will no longer appear on leaderboard standings. He wrote, “We also have confirmed that anyone who uses this method to generate a score does not appear on the leaderboards in any way.”

Blizzard Entertainment The Gauntlet launched alongside the mid-season 3 update

Hopefully, the Diablo 4 team’s swift action to address The Gauntlet exploit will greatly improve the leaderboard experience. Plus, the fix should alleviate the concerns of players who worried the “Pre Lure Bug” would ruin the mode.

The Gauntlet didn’t get off to the best start to begin with, though. Shortly after its rollout, some members of the community quickly labeled it yet another disappointing endgame addition. With that in mind, it’ll be interesting to see how the mode fares as time goes on.

The community also has more seasonal content to look forward to in the weeks ahead. Season 3 is on track to conclude on April 16, 2024.