Bizarre Diablo 4 bug breaks Barbarian’s Ancestral Charge aspect

Diablo 4 players have encountered a new bug that prevents the Barbarians’ Ancestral Charge Aspect from working properly.

Like every other Diablo 4 class, the Barbarian features a fair share of class-specific Aspects for players to slot into their gear.

Ancestral Charge, a Legendary Aspect, is a fan-favorite for Barbarian mains, courtesy of its ability to use Charge to summon four Ancients that will also charge attack nearby enemies.

A new bug has given players cause for concern, though, as some have spotted issues with the Legendary Aspect in question.

Diablo 4 bug won’t let Ancients spawn with Barbarian Aspect

In a post on the Diablo 4 subreddit, a user named Fair_Reward8393 shared footage of a glitch currently impacting the Barbarian class. The bug prevents the four summoned Ancients from appearing when the Ancestral Charge Aspect is activated.

Article continues after ad

As seen in the video linked below, the Ancients only start functioning as intentioned once the player goes into menu, unequips the gear with the Legendary Aspect, then reapplies it.

Article continues after ad

Responses to the Diablo 4 thread indicate the original poster isn’t the only Barbarian main encountering this particular bug.

Reads one reply, “This happened to me today, seems like a new bug. I fixed it by unequipping and re-equipping my weapon with the aspect on it.”

While the original poster stumbled across the problem on PC, another person says they’re having the same issue on PS5. “Started to happen to me very recently as well. PS5. Very annoying since if your character misses the charge and the ancients don’t spawn and charge with you, no chance to lower the cooldown per hit.”

Article continues after ad

An Xbox Series X user claimed they’ve also run into this Diablo 4 glitch, but didn’t think much of it because the game’s ongoing inconsistencies.

Since several Diablo 4 players noted that they hadn’t encountered the Barbarian bug previously, it’s unknown if Blizzard is aware of the issue.