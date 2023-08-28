Diablo 4 to increase Gold & XP gains for Mother’s Blessing Weekend

Blizzard Entertainment plans on hosting a Mother’s Blessing Weekend for Diablo 4 in early September, which will include XP and Gold bonuses.

Diablo 4 players have made known their frustrations about the scarcity of live-service content, so far. While Blizzard has launched Season 1 and outlined Season 2 plans, requests for weekly and weekend events continue to go ignored.

And Season 1’s lengthy content drought offers little in the way of hope for the future. It’s led some to wonder why exactly the studio opted to label Diablo 4 a live-service experience.

Article continues after ad

Fortunately, the beginnings of change have reared their heads in the form of an upcoming weekend event.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4’s weekend event to feature XP & Gold bonuses

In a post on Blizzard News, the Diablo 4 development team unveiled plans for what’s been dubbed Mother’s Blessing Weekend. Throughout the weekend, players can expect to earn Gold and XP at an increased rate of 25 percent.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

The event will last from Friday, September 1 at 10:00 AM through Tuesday, September 5 at 10:00 AM PDT. Everyone will be able to take advantage of Mother’s Blessing, too, since the bonus will extend to all World Tiers as well as the Seasonal and Eternal Realms.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard’s blog post further explains: “For those curious where to attribute this newfound boon, look for the new in-game icon beside your potion count that signifies the increased rate of earning Gold and XP.”

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

News of the Gold and XP bonus weekend comes days after Blizzard unveiled Diablo 4 Season 2: Season of Blood during Gamescom: Opening Night Live. The season will kick off this fall on October 17, introducing a Vampire Hunter companion and vampiric powers for players.

Article continues after ad

Whether or not the Season 2 roadmap may include room for another limited-time weekend event is anyone’s guess.