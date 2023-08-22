Diablo 4 players feel “scammed” by the lack of live-service content

Diablo 4 developers have promised a new season every three months but players feel short-changed by the lack of any significant content in between. The absence of timed challenges or events has called into question the game’s live service designation.

Diablo 4’s community and developers have had a tumultuous relationship since the game’s record-breaking launch. Poorly received nerfs, bans on trading, and accusations of “boring” gameplay loops have marred the game’s lifecycle.

The game’s player and viewer counts have also been drastically declining despite being less than a month into its first season. Recent headlines surrounding the game will tell you that Diablo 4 players are less than happy with Season of the Malignant.

The lack of a perceivably compelling endgame or content added after the season’s launch has prompted players on Reddit to ask “What is live service about Diablo 4?” Fans sounded off in the thread by listing grievances with how the game has been rolled out.

Reddit user Selected-Rep went as far as to call Blizzard’s categorization of Diablo 4 as a live service game “false marketing”. “They don’t do any weekly activities, they haven’t added any of the other dungeons to the nightmare pool, there’s no special weekend events,” they posted. “You are doing the same thing you did last month.”

Users in the thread concurred with Selected-Rep’s assessment with many feeling the game is incomplete. Speaking on the state of the game, one user even suggested “It kind of feels like a scam”.

Other users highlighted Diablo 4’s need for a roadmap to restore community confidence. “Some idea of what the devs are focusing on and a content plan would go a long way,” one intoned.

The more optimistic fans of Diablo 4 pointed out that the previous title launched in a similar state but was improved through DLC. Those less sold on the idea argued that having to pay for DLC to make a $70 game feel complete was “predatory”.

Twitter: Moxsy Once you finish crafting your billion damage build, there’s not a whole lot to do with it.

Interestingly, the suggestion for more clarity from developers on planned content is not a new suggestion. Fans recently begged Blizzard for a Diablo 4 roadmap to ease their concerns about the future of the game.

It’s unknown whether or not Blizzard plans to launch additional content during seasons in the future or not. Season of the Malignant ends on October 17 which may give them time to consider the move heading into season 2.