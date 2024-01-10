Diablo 4 players want motivation to replay the campaign in Season 3

Diablo 4 players want Blizzard to give them a reason to replay the campaign such as fresh rewards or a higher difficulty in Season 3.

Diablo 4 is different from previous Diablo games in that once players have beaten the campaign, on either Normal or Veteran difficulties, there’s little point in replaying it during the seasonal content. Of course, players need to complete the campaign at least once before they can tackle the Seasonal Journey, but as for new characters in subsequent seasons, they have little reason to bother replaying the campaign.

Players will be given the option to skip the campaign and jump straight into the seasonal content when a new season begins. This content is also locked until after the campaign is either skipped or completed and as it can take over 20 hours, most players choose to skip it as there are simply more efficient ways to get to level 50 and get to the new content.

Blizzard Entertainment Lilith is the star of the campaign.

Diablo 4 campaign becoming redundant

However, as the campaign in Diablo 4 is some of the best content there is, especially when compared to the often underwhelming Seasonal Journey, certain players are calling for Blizzard to give them more motivation to replay the campaign when a new season rolls around.

Some players are calling on Blizzard to let them play the campaign on the harder difficulties such as Nightmare and Torment, while others would like to see seasonal quests available as part of the story.

On Reddit, one player said: “This would be the best, so who wants the old Diablo 2 style can replay it but in accelerated rate”

Some simply wanted better rewards so they felt motivated to replay the story quests each season, saying:

“They should do some sort of campaign+ mode with extra challenges and better rewards if you’ve already completed it. I actually did enjoy the story when it first came out.”

Others argued that if players want to replay the campaign, they should just play it and that the whole point of the game is to have fun.

“Do you have a group of friends to play with? Other than that, yeah, you’ll level up faster if you skip, but who cares? If you want to play the campaign, do it. It’s not like 3 months is not enough time.”

It will be interesting to see if Blizzard does find new ways to utilize the Diablo 4 campaign in the coming months, as it is becoming increasingly pointless for those who’ve already played it and know the story.

While seasonal quests push the plot forward in minor ways, players will need to wait until the Vessel of Hatred DLC for the next major story expansion in Diablo 4.