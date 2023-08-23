Diablo 4 players in disbelief at shako drops in 1.3 billion hours of gameplay

Uber Uniques are highly sought-after in Diablo 4 and a certain one of them is extremely rare. The Harlequin Crest, shortened to shako in the community, has only appeared a small number of times in over 1 billion hours of gameplay.

Loot, loot, and more loot. This is pretty much the name of the game in Diablo 4. It’s why players spend hours grinding out Nightmare Dungeons and World Bosses in the hopes of landing super-rare items.

As well as details on Season 2 and major changes coming to renown, players also learned during Opening Night Live at Gamescom 2023 that the community has spent 1.3 billion hours exploring and executing in Sanctuary. This statistic made one realization rather shocking – just how few shakos have been found.

Diablo 4 Harlequin Crests are few and far between

The Harlequin Crest, commonly known as a shako, is one of Diablo 4’s Uber Uniques. Incredibly rare items with minuscule drop rates. The shako might just be the rarest of the lot, according to Blizzard.

Rod Fergusson revealed at Gamescom 2023 that over 1.3 billion hours of gameplay had been racked up. While this is a cool figure, Reddit user Maddstaxx declared: “Only 3 shakos have been confirmed to drop since release. Loot-based game that doesn’t drop the best loot. Blizzard somehow went above and beyond my expectations.”

The Harlequin Crest is a ‘Unique Helm’ that offers skill boosts as well as many other glorious benefits.

One user said “The funny thing [is], those 3 people have found it as reward of a Nightmare Dungeon, that means 0 players found it as drop,” and another user added: “On paper, those uniques being super rare sounds cool but in practice really is not. Looking back at like D2, there are a lot of uniques that are very rare to find as well. The difference being that I feel like I actually have a chance to find like Tryael’s Might and in this game I know I don’t.”

Worse still, players have crunched the numbers and think the chances of a Unique Drop is “1/800,000.” Meaning, a shako drop likely goes far beyond these odds.

Blizzard may one day decide to change the drop rate when the time is right. Until then, if you do love your Diablo 4 news, check out the hotfix rollback to correct a Heart of the Barber bug.