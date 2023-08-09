Diablo 4 players have had enough of Blizzard’s “silent patches”

While Blizzard leaves detailed patch notes for updates to Diablo 4 on the regular, they also appear to be performing silent patches that have left fans outside of the “know”.

Patch 1.1.1 has officially been released, and while there were several changes implemented that fans of the Diablo franchise were excited about, there were some smaller tweaks made without a word from the developers.

While it appears this is nothing new to the fans of Diablo 4, as one Reddit user claims this happened in the first big patch to hit the game, it seems like they are becoming fed up with not knowing the full extent of changes being made.

Fans of Diablo 4 demand additional patch notes

One would think you could simply rely on the devs alone to provide thorough and well-detailed patch notes for every bug fix and update made to a game as large as Diablo 4.

Some fans seem to believe and agree that this is not the case, as they feel they have to scour Reddit in order to paint the full picture of changes made to the game.

In a recent Reddit thread, one poster states, “I’m not mad that they fixed a bug, if it wasn’t working properly then sure – but to do it with no communication is so stupid.”

This poster is referring to the Rogue class, which had a well-known “bug” with the Aspect of Bursting Venom. The Aspect was proccing in ways it was not intended to, such as other skills that should not cause the aspect to proc. Though this actually boosted Rogue damage, commenters claim it felt “broken,” and made fights such as Lilith less fun.

Another Reddit post also refers to these silent bugfixes, stating, “Some of these undocumented changes can be an “ow nice” moment when you find it but the 2 ninja fixes to Rogue aspects should have been included in the patch notes; which were posted a week in advance.”

While some commenters disagree with the original posts due to Blizzard at least fixing known bugs within the game, most seem to lean toward agreeing with the post. One comment replies “There’s something broken in their processes, they can’t even trust their own team but ask the community for trust. That’s quite not right.”

Hopefully, Blizzard decides to be a bit more transparent on bug fixes and can find a solid medium for making the Diablo 4 fans happy while avoiding unnecessary backlash.