Diablo 4 player complains about losing cinders on death and gets put in their place

Losing cinders upon death during Helltides is nothing new in Diablo 4. Though most players accept this mechanic, one took to Reddit to complain and got absolutely roasted for it.

Diablo 4 might have a few issues and bugs that make the player bases’ blood boil, but losing cinders, the currency-like item that is collected upon defeating Helltide enemies and completing Helltide events is not one of those instances.

When going to Reddit about the fact that you lose a decent chunk, not all, cinders when you die during the Helltide, one player got obliterated by the comment section for sharing their unpopular opinion.

“It’s Diablo 4, not Animal Crossing”

The comments on this thread are almost all extremely aggressive and go against what the original poster said.

One of which states, “This is Diablo, not Animal Crossing, the only acceptable answer is just get good and don’t die so you don’t lose the cinders. Also once you go past level 75 the Helltides are a joke.”

For those not in the loop when it comes to roasting fellow gamers, a common phrase to someone who dies a lot or complains about base mechanics is “git gud,” which is basically telling them to quit complaining and play better.

The original poster even mentions this phrase in their thread saying, “I don’t care about your white knight logic that it’s there to “punish bad builds/gameplay” or “git gud” or whatever other b.s. reasoning you tell yourself.”

Whether or not the OP assumed they would get significant backlash or they would be agreed with, it was the former they were met with in abundance.

One commenter went as far as to say, “This sub is not your personal echo chamber, either accept people telling you no or don’t post. The cinder loss isn’t a problem unless you are terrible at the game or try to play wt4 helltide at level 40 which is on you. past a certain level you have literally no challenge in helltide, at level 80 you just murder everything with ease.”

While there are many mechanics and affixes that players absolutely hate within Diablo 4, it appears the loss of cinders is not one of them.