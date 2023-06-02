Two Diablo 4 expansions are already in the works on top of seasonal content

Diablo 4 has two confirmed expansions already in the works alongside seasonal content, according to Diablo general manager Rod Fergusson.

Diablo 4 is shaping up to be a huge success for Blizzard. The ARPG has seen glowing reviews from many publications and has been praised by content creators who had the chance to play early. Viewership for the game has also detailed the success of the title, bringing in hundreds of thousands of Twitch viewers during its betas and opening week.

Diablo 4 will be the first live-service Diablo game from launch, bringing in a seasonal model that should keep players engaged for long periods of time. This seasonal model will also include a battle pass, which players can progress through for various rewards. However, those looking for longer forms of content will need to wait for the release of the game’s expansions.

Whilst the full game is set to launch on June 6, 2023, (or from June 1 if you’ve gained early access), it appears that Blizzard is far ahead of the players, ensuring that there’ll be a steady flow of content post-launch. This includes two new expansions for the game, which are currently being worked on by the team.

Rod Fergusson teases two Diablo 4 expansions already in the works at the 9:25 mark below.

Diablo 4 general manager confirms two expansions already in production

The general manager of all things Diablo, Rod Fergusson has revealed that the team currently has two expansions in the work for Diablo 4. In a recent interview with Kinda Funny Games, Fergusson mentioned how with the transition into games as a service, the team is constantly working on shipping new content to the game.

“In fact, that’s something we talk about is that we have to build things in parallel. Right now as I sit here, we’re about to launch the main game, we’re finishing up season 1, we’re working on season 2, we’re working on expansion 1, we’re kicking off expansion 2, all that’s happening right now.”

With Diablo 4 only just launching, it seems that Blizzard is ready to roll for the seasons ahead, hopefully indicating a good sign to fans of the series who may be hesitant due to its live service nature.