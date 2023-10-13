Overwatch 2 community divided as players get harassed for buying Diablo skins

The Overwatch 2 community is split over the recent Diablo 4 crossover, with some fans getting harassed online for buying and using these skins.

Season 7 of Overwatch 2 has begun, bringing with it a Halloween event and the rumored Diablo 4 crossover.

Unfortunately, this Diablo 4 crossover hasn’t arrived without its controversies, as many fans took issue with the price of the premium bundle the skins were locked behind.

Now, some players have reportedly been harassed online for purchasing and using the skins in matches, leaving the community is still divided on the issue.

Article continues after ad

Overwatch 2 players harassed for using Diablo 4 skins

Blizzard

A post on the Overwatch subreddit sparked a discussion among the community after one trainer made a thread titled, “Look I get it…”

Article continues after ad

The OP explained that, while they recognize the Diablo 4 Lilith bundle is “stupid expensive for what it gives you,” they purchased it anyway because they enjoy playing Diablo 4 and Lilith is their favorite character.

“But harassing someone in a comp match over their purchase? Really? …I’m sorry my purchase decision is unacceptable for you, but you know what? I really like the skin…”

Article continues after ad

Reactions to the post were all over the place, with some fans calling the harassment unacceptable, while others were less sympathetic to the situation.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

One player said, “Dude, it’s like a tattoo. If the enjoyment you get out of it is less than the amount the judgment from others bothers you, you probably shouldn’t get it… Either get the tattoo removed or learn to stop letting people’s judgment bother you more than you enjoy it.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Some fans even encouraged harassment online. “Gonna get down voted to oblivion, but this is what we should actually be doing.” one user asserted. “Only way for companies to stop with those predatory monetization is not rewarding their behavior, but since players can’t control themselves and keep throwing money at them we should start harassing them in game.”

On the other end of the spectrum, many were sympathetic to the OP and acknowledged that harassment was a step too far from those who are unhappy with the skin prices.

Article continues after ad

“All I think is damn that skin looks pretty good, they must have a lot of expendable income, as far as harassing someone that’s NUTS you’re so f*cking bored if you get to that point on a game lol.”

Article continues after ad

Some fans were split down the middle on how to react to the post. “I’m not mad at someone spending their money how they want to. But I do get frustrated at people who enable anti-consumer practices such as the ones Blizzard is engaging in… But even I would just roll my eyes silently and not accost you in game,” one player acknowledged.

Article continues after ad

It seems the Diablo 4 premium bundle has lit a fire under the Overwatch 2 community. It remains to be seen if Blizzard will make any adjustments to the bundle after the recent controversy.