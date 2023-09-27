Diablo 4 players baffled by Blizzard’s decision to include “unobtainable” loot

A common Diablo 4 player sentiment is that loot is very hit-and-miss. In particular, some of the game’s most luxurious and rare treasures are so scarce that they are almost unobtainable. The community wants a big change to Diablo 4’s loot and they want it ASAP.

As always, the Diablo 4 player base has been very vocal as of late with constructive views on how to improve the game. Focused feedback has been directed toward the nature of the game’s builds mechanic, as well as item randomization as a whole.

Article continues after ad

Now, attention seems to have shifted back to the game’s loot. Diablo 4, by nature, is an RPG looter. A great deal of the game revolves around the persistent hunt for jaw-dropping loot to boost stats to inflict mad attacks. As players reach the game’s higher player levels though, one consistent problem seems to persist – the lack of Uber Uniques.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4 Uber Uniques are too unique

In case you didn’t know, the probability of an Uber Unique item dropping for you in Diablo 4 is practically zero. These almost mythical items provide a great deal of attribute-increasing qualities and are highly sought-after.

Article continues after ad

The drop rate for them though is non-existent. Diablo 4 Reddit user Such–Balance has questioned Blizzard and their decision-making process. “I want to know what was said in the meeting when they decided on [the] drop rate of the superuniques,” they asked.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

They explain that it’s “a mindbending decision to, in a loot game, have a rarity that doesn’t drop for 99.9999% of players and isn’t tradable…in a LOOT game!”

Article continues after ad

“I personally don’t understand the concept of having something in a looter that is basically unobtainable. If a lucky few get them in lottery odds, again what is the point here? Because as luck would have it, some random who casually plays and doesn’t understand the history gets one. It’s lost on them, making them difficult to obtain makes sense. Near impossible a waste of their time and mine,” said a top comment.

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, while many agree, other fans aren’t as bothered because they don’t see the point in Uber Uniques anyway. “The funniest thing is that half of them aren’t even good,” declared one user.

Article continues after ad

It wasn’t all that long ago that data revealed how many shako drops there had been since launch. Could we see Blizzard tweak drop rates with Diablo 4 Season 2?