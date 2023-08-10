Diablo 4 player cracks the code to Butcher spawns with musical clue

A crafty Diablo 4 player has figured out the secret to knowing if the Butcher has spawned. He uploaded the proof in a YouTube video.

Diablo 4 recently launched Patch 1.1.1 and it’s been a cause for celebration in the game’s community of players. The highlight seems to be greater mob density in Nightmare Dungeons.

An enemy you don’t want spawning in one, however, is the Butcher. The hulking, hungering demon can be one of the toughest challenges in Diablo 4. He culled countless beta players and evolved to an even greater threat through certain Nightmare Affixes.

YouTuber GoinPostle2 has figured out a very handy way to know if the Butcher is present in the dungeon you’re raiding though. In a recent video published on their channel, they revealed the trick.

Tell-tale signs of the Butcher in Diablo 4

The tell is actually super simple. There’s a particular musical cue in Diablo 4 that can be used to definitively prove the presence of the Butcher.

GoinPostle2 showcases this by moving in and out of an area in a dungeon he’s raiding and showing the dramatic change in the game’s score. Other anecdotes from players suggest the presence of a Treasure Goblin in the dungeon is a surefire sign the Butcher lies in wait.

“If a treasure goblin is in the dungeon then the butcher is in it as well,” a user said in the video’s comments. “That’s how you know without musical cues or seeing bodies on pikes before a room.”

Another user sardonically revealed their proven method for identifying the presence of the Butcher. “The way I can usually tell the Butcher is nearby is when I start getting a big cleaver to the face,” they explained.

Blizzard Entertainment Have you encountered a Treasure Goblin and the Butcher in the same dungeon? We have.

This new revelation about the musical cue is probably the best means of alerting yourself to the Butcher’s presence to date. From there it’s up to you to decide whether to run or not.

At least with knowledge of this musical hint, you can also steel yourself for the fight and make sure all your cooldowns have ended before you engage the demon.