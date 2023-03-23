Diablo 4 devs have bad news for open beta players after frustrating start

In a forums post, Blizzard developers shared bad news for Diablo 4 fans looking forward to the upcoming open beta.

Blizzard hosted an early access beta for Diablo 4 last weekend, giving players a chance to go hands-on with the eagerly-anticipated RPG.

While many seemed to enjoy their brief time in Sanctuary, problems of the technical variety did indeed abound. Players often found themselves waiting in long queues to enter the game. And countless others were occasionally booted from the experience once inside.

In fairness, this is to be expected of any new game that boasts always-online requirements. The same will hold true when the open beta gets started, as well.

Blizzard devs set expectations for Diablo 4’s open beta

Blizzard’s Community Manager shared a post on the official forums that outlines what users should expect from the forthcoming Diablo beta.

The developer mentions three key points of interest, chief among them revolving around frustrating wait times.

Despite beta patch notes promising shorter queue times, the Community Manager’s message notes: “There will be lengthy queue times, particularly on Friday when we first launch and during peak regional windows.”

The developer adds that the early access sessions helped “forecast the capacity” of the open beta, but players should still anticipate a few growing pains.

In addition, users should prepare themselves for occasional downtime during the beta. Maintenance interruptions may occur as Blizzard monitors in-game issues and addresses them accordingly.

Lastly, the Community Manager advises players to share feedback and report any bugs on the forums page. Dedicated pages for “bug reporting and technical support” will be live and regularly monitored.

Diablo 4’s open beta begins on March 24 and 9:00 AM PDT and ends on March 27 at 12:00 PM PDT. Be sure to check out our Diablo page for all the latest news and updates.