Diablo 4 open beta patch notes: Improved queue times & crash fixes incoming

Patch notes for Diablo 4’s open beta have officially gone live, with Blizzard promising to tackle long queue times, crash-related troubles, and much more.

After the success of Diablo 4’s early access beta, which attracted more than one million users, the team at Blizzard Entertainment is gearing up to unleash an open beta.

The early access sessions featured a few hiccups that players are eager to see addressed, however. Most notably, long queue times kept many from enjoying the game as much as they’d hoped.

Blizzard seems to have tackled several of these issues, though, evidenced by newly released patch notes for the next beta period.

Here are the patch notes for Diablo 4’s open beta

The patch notes for Diablo’s upcoming beta session have officially hit the web (courtesy of Wowhead News), detailing the many changes players can expect.

Bug fixes for all platforms:

Fixed an issue with Ashava’s spawn timer. She will now spawn on Saturday March 25th at 10:00am / 12:00pm / 10:00pm PDT and Sunday March 26th at 12:00am PDT.

Fixed an issue where the queue timer would not display a time despite the player still being in queue.

Addressed issues that should result in improved queue times.

Fixed an issue where players would sometimes become blocked during the “In Her Wake” quest.

Fixed an issue where players were unable to select High Texture Settings with 16GB of RAM.

Fixed an issue where the UI would incorrectly show completed challenges as “Not Started.”

Fixed multiple miscellaneous crash-related issues.

Bug fixes for consoles:

Fixed an issue where the second player in couch co-op could not drop in during the game prologue.

The open beta for Diablo 4 kicks off later this week on Friday, March 24 and 9:00 AM PDT and ends on Monday, March 27 at 12:00 PM PDT.