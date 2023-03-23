Diablo 4 devs explain increased drop rates in beta

Brand GM Rod Fergusson has explained why Blizzard developers increased drop rates for the Diablo 4 beta.

After a successful early access beta, Diablo 4 developer Blizzard Entertainment plans to host an open beta from March 24 through March 27.

Naturally, the first hands-on experience for the public opened the door to a wide range of questions. Players were curious about why Diablo 4’s Barbarian felt so weak compared to other classes, for example. In response, Blizzard assured better-balanced gameplay was in the works.

For those wondering if the game’s beta build features higher-than-normal drop rates, one Diablo lead has the answer.

Diablo 4 developer explains the beta’s higher drop rates

Twitter user UnknownFowl reached out to Rod Fergusson, Diablo’s SVP and General Manager, to ask if loot drop rates were increased for the beta.

Such a question stemmed from fan concerns that top-tier gear began dropping pretty regularly during the short experience.

According to Fergusson, developers did indeed boost the loot system in this regard. Fergusson explained, “They are tuned higher, yes to give a fuller experience and better test during Beta.”

This is welcomed news to fans who worried about the game “throw[ing] loot at you,” as one Reddit user put it.

Another player in the same thread added, “this is good to hear. Felt a little silly having half of your inventory be legendary by the time you hit 25…”

While it seems drop rates will remain the same for Diablo 4’s upcoming open beta, Blizzard plans to deploy some fixes before this weekend’s session goes live.

For instance, patch notes indicate the studio addressed multiple crash-related issues. The patch notes also promise improved queue times, though a forums message from Diablo 4‘s Community Manager warns the wait to jump on will still be long during the beta’s first day of availability.