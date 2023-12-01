Diablo 4 Dec 5 early patch notes: Abattoir of Zir, Glyph XP boost & more

Diablo 4’s Patch 1.2.3 will introduce the Abattoir of Zir dungeon to the game, alongside a Glyph experience boost, and much more.

Blizzard developers hosted a Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on November 30 and much of it centered on upcoming changes and a Q&A session.

The Abattoir of Zir endgame activity occupied the spotlight for a bit, as the team walked through what players could expect from the new dungeon.

Notably, this particular bit of content and much more will go live on December 5 with the 1.2.3 patch. Blizzard’s already rolled out release notes, which also confirm that Nightmare Tiers will soon begin rewarding users with increased Glyph experience.

Diablo 4’s 1.2.3 patch notes tease the Abattoir of Zir dungeon

The all-new endgame dungeon, Abattoir of Zir, constitutes the most noteworthy addition to the December 5 update.

Only players who’ve completed the Season’s Journey for Diablo 4 Season 2 can partake in the activity, which will challenge them to battle hordes of horrors in 10 minutes to unleash Zir’s deadly Bloodsuckers.

Of course, 1.2.3 will also usher in a host of bug fixes that improve gameplay, dungeons, the UI, and other features.

Blizzard Entertainment Season of Blood is expected to end in late January 2024

For a full rundown, check out the 1.2.3 patch notes below:

Starting on December 5, battle legions of Zir’s minions and race against time in a new endgame pinnacle dungeon, Abattoir of Zir.

A full list of possible affixes can now be previewed in the Enchantment menu using the new View Possible Affixes button.

Earned Glyph experience from most Nightmare Tiers was increased. Tiers 1-17: No Change. By Tiers 30: From 66 to 79. By Tier 50: From 106 to 139. By Tier 75: From 156 to 239. By Tier 100: From 206 to 339.



Developer’s Note: After reviewing gameplay data and player feedback, we recognized that completing higher Nightmare Tiers was not as rewarding as we initially hoped for, with many players stopping their journey after reaching Tier 50. The experience increase to Glyphs at higher Tiers was made with the intent of incentivizing players to push their builds, making their arrival at Tier 100 feel that much more fulfilling. We will monitor how this change in experience pans out for players and encourage you to provide us with any feedback you have around this system.

Introduced further support for NVIDIA Reflex technology. Visit the in-game settings to enable this feature.

Bug Fixes

Accessibility Fixed an issue where the Screen Reader didn’t announce the required pacts for Vampiric Powers. Fixed an issue that made the Screen Reader malfunction on the Steam Deck.

Dungeons Fixed an issue where the Mechanical Box wouldn’t respawn if the player was killed by the boss in the Bastion of Faith. Fixed an issue in the Fallen Temple dungeon where the objective to destroy the Idol of the Fallen Temple could not be completed properly if the Idol was destroyed instantly. Fixed an issue where the debuff effects in the Fallen Temple could be avoided when leaving and re-entering the Dungeon. Fixed an issue where enemies from the Sole Survivor event could spawn behind locked doors in the Hallowed Ossuary, blocking event mastery completion. Fixed an issue where Nightmare Dungeons wouldn’t properly reset after all revives were exhausted when playing local co-op. Fixed an issue where enemies spawned by Animus-carrying monsters with the Summoner affix unexpectedly carried Animus. Fixed an issue where bonus Elemental Damage affixes of Nightmare Dungeons scaled their damage too low or too high for their respective Tier.

Gameplay Fixed an issue where some attacks made by Echo of Lilith would not properly trigger if the player in the Party that started the encounter died. Fixed an issue where the first Death from Above cast by Echo of Lilith had irregular timing and didn’t display an incoming projectile indicator. Fixed an issue where Frostburn and Mother’s Embrace could drop as Sacred and not Ancestral from Tormented Echo of Varshan in World Tier IV. Fixed an issue where Gems could still drop from some sources, such as Avarice’s chest or Whisper Caches, instead of Gem Fragments. Fixed an issue where Rabies cast by Werewolf companions from the Of the Alpha legendary aspect could miss. Fixed an issue where Druids could continuously run into a wall if Trample was used to move towards a nearby wall. Fixed an issue where Treasure Goblins would sometimes become invincible and run away if the player mounted or unmounted near them. (Treasure Goblins have had enough of your bullying, wanderer.)

Season of Blood Fixed an issue where Blood Harvesters could quickly disappear after spawning. Fixed an issue where the Norvaic enemy could spawn repeatedly in certain co-op situations. Fixed an issue where Seeds of Hatred extracted by being Hatred’s Chosen did not count towards a Season Journey objective’s progress. Fixed an issue that made Potent Blood dropped from a Blood Well inaccessible. Fixed an issue where Duriel wouldn’t spawn when the player re-entered the boss arena after respawning.



Developer’s Note: A previous Hotfix allowed players to walk through Blood Wells to access Potent Blood. This change reverts the ability to walk through Blood Wells, but in exchange, Potent Blood will no longer spawn in the middle of Blood Wells so it can be easily picked up.

User Interface and User Experience Fixed an issue where map overlays for Helltide and Blood Harvest wouldn’t display properly when entering a region covered by fog of war. Fixed an issue where the tooltip displayed while hovering over certain items could blink periodically. Fixed an issue where the text describing how to unlock Mounts was inaccurate for players who skipped the Campaign. Fixed an issue where navigating to the Season Journey from a Seasonal Aspect wouldn’t open the correct chapter. Navigating the Seasonal Stash with a controller will now be more consistent.



Developer’s Note: If they choose to play through the Campaign, players that haven’t yet unlocked Mounts must complete the Donan’s Favor quest to unlock them. If the campaign is skipped, you must reach Level 25 before unlocking Mounts. The tooltip previously mentioned Quest completion only, which is irrelevant when skipping the Campaign.

