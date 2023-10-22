Asmongold shocked after discovering Diablo 4’s highly-priced WoW mount

Diablo 4’s shop added the infamous Lich King Invincible mount from WoW as Asmongold slammed Blizzard for its high price instead of making it a free in-game reward.

Asmongold has been widely known to give his opinions on Diablo 4, where in July he said he was done with the game after the Season 1 update.

Blizzard launched their Season 2 update on October 17, which features an overhaul of new updates to the game, which fans have highly praised.

Setting the past aside, the Twitch streamer’s opinions towards Diablo 4 have also been more positive since the updates, stating: “It’s really not that bad.”

However, Asmongold has slammed the developers once again. This time for adding one of the most popular World of Warcraft mounts to Diablo 4 at a $25 price tag within the shop instead of an in-game reward.

Asmongold slams Diablo 4 for making WoW mount $25

During his Twitch stream on October 21, he was seen checking out all the new changes in Season 2.

After venturing onto the item shop within the game, he noticed they added the Invincible Aspect, which is a classic beloved mount from World of Warcraft: Wrath of the Lich King.

“What the fk?! Are you kidding me? Holy sh*t! Oh wow! That’s actually pretty cool! Yeah, you get the helmet, too. Look at that. Looks better than it does in WoW,” Asmongold responded.

After he realized it was actually 2,500 platinum which costs each player $25 to buy the item, he spoke

"It would've been really nice if that was a reward for, you know, killing Duriel or something. You know? Like, I don't know. It would be better for the game. It would be another motivating factor to get people to play," he added after realizing it was 2,500 platinum which would cost each player $25 to purchase.

The rare WoW mount still remains a sought-after item, which is obtained by defeating a main boss. The Invincible mount only has a 1% drop rate in WoW, which has proven to be a challenging task for players, compared to Diablo 4, where players can just instantly buy it in the shop.

Aside from this, players have been stunned by other customization features and outfits added to Diablo 4.