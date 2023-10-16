Asmongold urges Overwatch 2 players to protest “insane” $40 skins by not buying them

Twitch star Asmongold has spoken out on the frustrations Overwatch 2 players are feeling over having to dish out $40 to unlock premium skins and urges users to boycott them.

Overwatch 2’s skin controversy has been well-documented, with players furious at the cost of premium skins and angry at Blizzard for removing features from them after they’re released.

Things escalated severely with Overwatch 2 Season 7, as the community discovered that the only way to unlock an upcoming Diablo 4 Lillith Moira skin was to purchase a $40 Battle Pass bundle.

With tempers running hotter than hell, Asmongold has since responded to the drama and has a solution for the players upset at the skin prices: stop buying them.

Asmongold blasts “insane” Overwatch 2 skin prices

In a new YouTube video, Asmongold weighed in on the drama, shocked that Blizzard would charge so much money for mere cosmetics.

“Forty dollars for a skin is an insane price. And I think really, how do you deal with this? How do you protest this? By not buying it. If nobody buys a $40 skin, then they’ll stop making them,” he explained.

(segment begins at 4:45)

The streamer continued, noting how Blizzard received a lot of bad PR over the cost of World of Warcraft mounts but still to makes them, because many fans will spend their money on them, regardless.

“The reason they do that is because people buy them. So, if you don’t like this, don’t f**king buy it,” he added, before once more taking issue with the $40 price tag. “You can buy Elden Ring on sale for that!”

We’ll have to see if players take Asmongold’s advice, but for the time being, some users have dished out $40 to buy the skins – only to end up being harassed by other members of the community for doing so.