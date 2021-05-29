Where to find hidden Vault of Glass chests in Destiny 2: All Temporal Cache locations - Dexerto

Destiny 2’s reprised Vault of Glass has been conquered, and Guardians can now return to the raid and take their time unlocking all of its secrets — including the four hidden chests scattered throughout the depths of Venus.

Less than six hours after its release on May 22, Clan Elysium conquered Destiny 2’s revamped Vault of Glass raid and brought the frantic World’s First Raid Race to its end in resounding fashion.

Now that the early scramble to complete the raid on its release day is over, Guardians can kick back and take a more relaxed approach by perfecting their strategies and diving back into the Vault to obtain the elusive Vex Mythoclast or grind out the perfect, god-roll Fatebringer.

While chasing weapon rolls will keep players invested in the Vault, there are plenty of smaller secrets to uncover as well — including the raid’s hidden Temporal Cache chests. Here’s everything you need to know about where these caches can be found, and the best ways to get to them.

Destiny 2 Vault of Glass Hidden Chests: Temporal Cache Locations

The four hidden chests within the Vault of Glass serve several different purposes, the most obvious being that you must find and interact with each of them to unlock the Temporal Caches triumph.

However (and most importantly), these chests provide players with weapon drops, Spoils of Conquest to spend at the end of each raid, and powerful armor mods that are unique to the Venus raid, making it well worth your time to track them down.

Vault of Glass Secret Chest #1 location

The first Temporal Cache is by far the easiest to locate and loot. After the initial outside encounter on Venus is complete, and the Vault opens to allow your fireteam in, simply look for a chest sitting inside the gate and slightly to the left.

While many might assume this particular container is just a regular, post-encounter chest, it actually counts as the first of the four hidden containers needed to complete the Temporal Caches triumph, so make sure not to skip it as you’re rushing into the Vault.

Vault of Glass Secret Chest #2 location

After opening the Vault, you’ll find yourself speeding towards the raid’s first full encounter. While taking the path embedded in the left side of the chasm will get you straight to the Templar’s arena, you’ll need to take another route in order to find the raid’s second hidden chest.

To do this, you’ll need to jump down off the platform next to the hallway, do an aerial 180, and look for a small opening in the wall behind you. Follow that secret path down towards the next arena, and along the way, you’ll discover the next cache sitting on an overgrown platform.

Vault of Glass Secret Chest #3 location

The raid’s third secret chest is located in the Gorgon’s Labyrinth, and in order to access it, you’ll need to take some extra risks you normally wouldn’t during your sneaky romp through the maze — but it’s the only way to gain access to this particular container.

The first step in accessing the chest is shooting three Vex boxes hovering in the air within the Labyrinth. As the area’s guards, the Gorgons, are alerted by gunfire, you’ll want to make sure you are very well-hidden while taking out those three objectives.

Afterward, you’ll need to make your way to the right side of the Labyrinth, where you’ll find a small cave with a closed Vex door. If you didn’t take out the three Vex boxes, the door will remain shut, but if you eliminated those targets the third cache will be waiting behind a now-open door.

Vault of Glass Secret Chest #4 location

The final hidden chest can be found shortly after escaping the Gorgon’s Labyrinth. Once you make it through that maze, you’ll need to cross another small chasm in the Vault and complete a brief jumping puzzle.

After making it through the platforming section, you’ll find a door that leads to the final area of the raid. However, before proceeding, if you run past the door and jump up to the top of a scattered rock formation, you’ll find the last Temporal Cache hiding in a dark corner.

And there you have it. That’s all you need to know about how to find and unlock (if necessary) each of the raid’s four Temporal Caches.

You’ll need to access all four chests to claim the corresponding triumph, and once that’s done you can then stop by any, all, or none of the chests during future raid runs (but you’ll need to go back a few more times in order to acquire the full set of raid armor mods).

For those who find a visual approach more informative, here’s a helpful breakdown of the hidden chest locations from Destiny 2 content creator KackisHD.

Whether you haven’t found any chests at all or just needed to figure out the Gorgon’s Labyrinth section to complete your set of armor mods, you can now dive back into the Vault of Glass knowing you’re fully prepared to uncover its set of secret chests.