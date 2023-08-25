Destiny 2: Where to find secret chests in Savathun’s Spire

How to find and unlock all of the secret chests in Destiny 2’s new season 22 activity Savathun’s Spire.

Savathun’s Spire, a new arena, gives Destiny 2 players the chance to earn new guns like hand cannon Kept Confidence. You can earn the new weapons and armour set by ranking up the seasonal vendor, or by opening the chest after completing a run of Savathun’s Spire.

But there is also a third easy way to earn loot and reputation. The secret chests in Savathun’s Spire, which award extra loot ONCE per character per week, and then reputation for the remainder of the week.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Savathun’s Spire Secret Chests

Chest 1

Complete the first encounter. A green glowing elevator will spawn in the center of the room. Take the elevator upwards, and take a second elevator on the floor that you arrive on. Traverse across a chasm with three swinging, spiky lanterns. Stop here.

Bungie Chest 1, Symbol 1

Here a Hive statue will be holding up an elemental symbol. Shoot it with the corresponding damage type to its color. Purple is Void. Orange is Solar. Light Blue is Arc. If you are successful the symbol will glow. Jump past the dish statues, but stop on the circular ledge at the top. Here is the second symbol for the first chest.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Bungie

The second symbol will be below the platform that you are standing on. Peer over the back right edge to find it. Shoot the symbol with the correct damage type until it glows. The final symbol is above the same platform.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Bungie Chest 1, Symbol 3

Shoot the third symbol with the correct damage type. A glowing green barrier will fade, revealing an entrance directly below. Inside is the first chest.

Chest 2

Complete the second encounter in Savathun’s Spire. Continue past the teleporting mirror jumping puzzles until you get to the final ledges before the third encounter.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Chest 2, Only Symbols

Below each of the four ledges before the final encounter will be an elemental symbol. Shoot each one with the matching damage type until all four are glowing. If you are successful text will pop up in the bottom left of your screen saying “A secret is unveiled.” You may then collect your loot from the final chest.

Article continues after ad

Bungie Final chest location

To get the best out of Destiny 2 Season of the Witch check out Dexerto’s Destiny 2 page for more tips and tricks.