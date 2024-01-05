New Destiny 2 dungeon has everyone’s solo flawless attempts ending in tears

The new Destiny 2 dungeon is proving to be extremely hard to clear with many flawless solo attempts ending in tears as Guardians keep falling short of the finish.

A solo flawless completion of any dungeon is arguably one of the most impressive PvE feats possible in Destiny 2. Dungeons are typically designed for Fireteams of three so overcoming its mechanics alone is quite the task.

However, newer dungeons have proven even more difficult to finish alone with boss health at an all-time high. The room for error is minimal with even the slightest mistake potentially losing a Guardian hours of work.

That trend continues with the popular Warlord’s Ruin dungeon with it destroying many hopes and dreams with its brutal mechanics.

Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon is brutal to clear alone

Destiny 2 players are discovering the hard way just how difficult Warlord’s Ruin is to clear solo. One Guardian attempting a flawless run failed right before the end, posting “Im gonna f**king cry,” on Reddit.

The attached video shows them on Hefnd’s, the dungeon’s final boss, last phase with under one million health left. However, they fell off the map attempting to dodge a lethal incoming projectile.

Another player suffered a similarly tragic fate sharing a post titled, “5 hours of my life, gone to waste,” with them clearing Locus of Wailing Grief but then sprinting into the explosion to their inevitable death.

This death that saw the Guardian lose five hours of progress was caused by the Exotic Dragon’s Breath which has intrinsic Lasting Impression, a Perk that delays explosions but increases damage dealt.

From an outsider’s perspective, both of these errors may seem foolish and easy to avoid but that’s arguably what makes solo flawless dungeons so difficult to complete.

The room for error is tiny and players are required to remain consistent for several hours. Just one mistake in that timeframe can see the entire run lost and Guardians sent back to the start. It takes incredible concentration and skill to clear a dungeon solo without dying once.