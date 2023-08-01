Destiny 2 players beg Bungie to nerf “tedious” bosses that take forever to kill

Destiny 2 players are desperate for Bungie to nerf two of the bosses found in the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon believing that their health pools are far too big.

Ghosts of the Deep was released on May 26, just a few days after Season of the Deep. Themed around the Hive it challenges players to delve into Titan’s methane ocean to stop a disturbing ritual.

Completing the dungeon and its three encounters is worthwhile with Ghosts of the Deep offering some of the best loot in Destiny, including the Cold Comfort Rocket Launcher and The Navigator Exotic Trace Rifle.

However, not everyone agrees that those weapons are worth the effort with the dungeon’s bosses being deemed too hard to kill by many Guardians.

Destiny 2 players want Ghosts of the Deep dungeon bosses’ health reduced

Ever since its release, vocal Destiny 2 players have been pushing for the Ghosts of the Deep bosses to be nerfed, but now the community is ramping up and begging Bungie to take action.

A Reddit post imploring the developer to make changes reads: “Bungie, I am begging you: Nerf boss health in Ghosts of the Deep. I just spent 2 hours trying to solo this dungeon. The first encounter and Ecthar were not that bad, even if Ecthar’s health pool is stupidly high.”

The post continues: “Then came Simmumah. My first attempt was going great, almost at half health in 4 damage phases in about 45 minutes. Then I died. Both in-game and a little IRL,” and later affirming “I don’t understand why a dungeon boss has to have this much health.”

Several Guardians agreed that nerfs are needed with one replying: “The shield + huge health pool is stupid and a bit unnecessary tbf. There’s 100s of weapons in game and you can only complete this in a realistic time solo if one of your weapon slots is taken by Arbalest. Such a dumb idea.”

Not everyone fully agreed with the post’s sentiment though: “Her health isn’t really the problem, it’s the overshield. She only has about 8 million base health, but the shield adds about another 650k with each damage phase.”

Another player theorized why the bosses have remained unchanged: “We’ve been begging for a good month now, I don’t think they care. An hour to kill the boss is an hour you likely wouldn’t have played otherwise, so as far as they’re concerned they’re squeezing more playtime out of you and that’s all that matters”

The most upvoted suggestions on how to improve the bosses involved a health nerf, the removal of shields, or health scaling that changes based on a fireteam’s size. Only time will tell if Bungie opts to implement any of these ideas.