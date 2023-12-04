Destiny 2 players praise “super fun” Warlord’s Ruin dungeon amid chaotic Season of the Wish

Destiny 2‘s Season of the Wish had a very rough start where it received massive criticism from the fans. However, the brand new dungeon Warlord’s Ruin seems to have brought back smiles in the faces of the players as they have touted it “super fun”.

Destiny 2 Season of the Wish has had a chaotic start from a community standpoint. The various changes that were introduced, a poor narrative in the opening week, a $15 starter pack selling exotics, and a lack of engrossing gameplay led to major outrage within the fanbase.

However, the Warlord’s Ruin dungeon which was released on December 1, 2023, received universal acclaim from the fans. Everyone including players and content creators praised the developers for a beautiful dungeon that is not only super fun to play but it hits the right notes in every possible way.

Some players are even claiming that Warlord’s Ruin is right up there with the Shattered Throne as one of the best dungeons in the game.

Destiny 2’s Warlord’s Ruin dungeon brings back much-needed positivity to the community

The discussion regarding Warlord’s Ruin was started by a Reddit user named Derekeys. The player claimed, “In the midst of a lot of annoying things, and there are plenty, the dungeon was super fun.” They further continued, “I found myself smiling in a lot of it. My friends and I were dying of laughter trying to escape the cells and getting spiked all the time and for sure the trap chests with screebs, too funny.”

Other Reddit users joined into the conversation as well, since almost everyone shares a similar sentiment. One such player commented, “I think they really nailed the encounter balance.” Another user chimed in, “The thing I love the most is that you can try playing risky and it will pay off and let you have more time for boss damage.”

One player also mentioned, “The whole dungeon was a giant D&D campaign.” However, it was not just players, as Destiny 2 content creators and streamers also sang praise about Warlord’s Ruin on the platform X (formerly Twitter).

Sweatcicle for instance mentioned, “Might be my favorite dungeon to date. I know a lot of sentiment around d2 has been horrible recently but the dungeon was a nice light in the dark for the season.” Saltagreppo also shared his positive feelings with the tweet, “First experience of the Dungeon was extremely good. Top tier settings and the fights seemed interesting and engaging.”

Therefore, Warlord’s Ruin was able to bring much-needed positivity back into the community. Destiny 2 has been in turmoil ever since the release of Lightfall. A lackluster campaign, a poor raid, a lack of variety in seasonal content, and all the mass layoffs in Bungie hurt the game a lot.

However, this dungeon brought the community together as players had fun playing something in Destiny 2 after a long while.