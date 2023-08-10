Keith David is the new voice for Zavala in Destiny following Lance Reddick’s death

It’s been announced that Keith David, a well-known and seasoned actor, will be filling the role of Captain Zavala in Destiny 2 in place of the late Lance Reddick.

News of Lance Reddick’s passing hit the gaming community hard. While he was an iconic actor in Hollywood films and TV shows for decades, his voice defined both Destiny’s Captain Zavala and Horizon’s Sylens in a way that’s impossible to replicate.

Destiny 2 players were seen holding vigils in Lance Reddick’s honor, heralding him as an actor that understood the game and was an active part of the community.

Though Lance is gone, Captain Zavala’s story continues within the capable hands of Keith David, another seasoned actor that’s excited for the opportunity to carry the torch Reddick lit despite the unfortunate circumstances.

DaftKJ | Twitter/Destiny 2/thereallancereddick | Instagram

Keith David fills the role of Captain Zavala in Destiny 2

Keith David has been a fantastic actor for decades, dating as far back as his role in ‘The Thing’ in 1982. He’s been a part of various iconic films, either as an on-screen or voice actor.

Additionally, this esteemed actor has been working in the gaming space for years. He played the Arbiter in prior work with Bungie on the Halo series, and has appeared in other roles like Mortal Kombat’s take on Spawn.

David had some words to say before jumping into the Captain’s shoes, a brief yet impactful statement on what taking this role means to him.

“I am honored to continue the great work of Lance Reddick as Zavala. Lance captured the character’s sense of integrity so wonderfully. It is my intention to continue that work.” David stated in the blog post.

Bungie went on to acknowledge their prior work with Keith and claimed they intend to respect Reddick’s prior work.

“Bungie is honored to continue the relationship that began with Keith during the days of Halo, and the team is excited for what he brings to the role of the Commander. We will always remain respectful to the role Zavala has played thus far, and look forward to the journey ahead.”

Bungie Zavala is a pivotal character in the Destiny universe

Additionally, the post confirmed that Reddick’s original lines will be staying in the game, and that they won’t be touched.

Though none of the Destiny fans are happy about the circumstances that necessitated this change, Bungie is being universally praised for both their choice in actor and the way Reddick’s work is being handled.