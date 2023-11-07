“Fantastic” Destiny 2 concept illustrates how crafting should have been

A Destiny 2 player has come up with an idea on how to innovate crafting and fix the looter shooter’s RNG problem with the power of infusing.

Introduced alongside The Witch Queen, crafting was a game-changer for Destiny 2. Rather than relying solely on luck, Guardians could now craft their own weapons with specific perks.

While it was and still is an impactful system there’s no doubt crafting has its limitations. Above all else, it only applies to a select few dozen weapons that make up just a fraction of Destiny’s vast arsenal.

But this idea suggested by one player and widely praised by the community could be what it takes crafting to the next level.

Destiny 2 weapon infusing proposal would innovate crafting

Looking to innovate on the existing crafting system, a Destiny 2 player proposed a new idea that they call Infusing which would let crafting interact with non-craftable weapons.

The post proposes: “Idea for D2, infusing two weapons rolls. You’d go to the enclave for it and need two of the same weapon, you choose which barrel and mag mod to keep and you get the perk collum selection of both guns to choose from. If there is already a perk colum selection, than you choose which gets voided.”

This suggestion would see a form of weapon merging added to Destiny 2. A system like this would let you combine two rolls to get the best perks from each weapon, likely costing Glimmer and Ascendant Alloys to do so.

The idea proved extremely popular with the most upvoted reply reading: “This could definitely fix the RNG problem for many dangerously annoying to grind activities like dungeons while still maintaining the grind to get each and every perk you desire (barrel, mag, perks, and masterwork) one by one…”

“Definitely needs a new name since we already have infusion, but this is actually a fantastic idea,” and “Just like the gun machine in borderlands. I’m down with this,” were amongst the other comments applauding the concept.

Several of the thread’s replies revealed that this is what they hoped Destiny 2 crafting was going to be when Bungie released it. Instead, the system in place requires players to farm Deepsight Weapons, extract red borders, and then craft and level up their desired gun.

While a feature like Infusing could be a game-changer it would need to be costly. If it was too accessible then weapon grinding could become devalued largely defeating the point of a looter shooter.