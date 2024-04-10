GamingDestiny

Don’t speak to Ikora in Destiny 2 – It could cost you hours of buildcrafting

Kurt Perry
Ikora Rey, the Warlock representative in Destiny 2.Bungie

Ikora is offering New Light packages for Destiny 2 newcomers to get a headstart but there’s a huge bug that is causing veterans to lose hours of buildcrafting.

Added in Into The Light, Bungie has introduced nine New Light packages that can be collected from Ikora Rey in The Tower. There are three for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock respectively covering Arc, Solar, and Void with players getting to pick one per class.

Once selected you are given a range of starter gear including an Exotic weapon suited to that particular class. For example, Void Warlocks receive the Graviton Lance plus the Qua Xaphan V machine gun and a Ranhhild-D shotgun.

However, when you collect one of Ikora’s New Light packages it overwrites any existing loadouts that match the chosen subclass, resetting every ability. For example, if you selected the Solar Hunter package then a Celestial Nighthawk build you have saved will have to be remade from scratch.

For just one build this isn’t too bad but if you have multiple builds of the same subclass this could prove a devastating mistake. This is not uncommon either with end-game Guardians often having multiple Solar Warlocks or Solar Hunters with these dominating the current PvE meta.

Those interested in checking out Ikora’s New Light packages will want to make sure they are selecting a class and subclass combination that does not affect their loadouts. However, if you are a newcomer then feel free to pick whatever and get started with your Destiny 2 adventure.

Related Topics

Destiny 2

About The Author

Kurt Perry

Kurt Perry is a British games writer who started at Dexerto in April 2023. He graduated from Staffordshire University in 2019 with a BA in Games Journalism and PR. Prior to joining Dexerto, Kurt contributed 900 articles for PC Invasion including over 350 guides. He's an all-rounder that is particularly knowledgeable about Call of Duty, Destiny, and Pokemon.

keep reading
A still from the trailer for Destiny 2 Into the Light
Destiny
Destiny 2 devs forced to disable game-breaking weapon perk
Eliana Bollati
Destiny 2 Guardians Casting Supers
Destiny
Destiny 2 Prismatic subclasses explained: How merging abilities works
Liam Ho
Destiny 2 Pyramidic Vessel
Destiny
Destiny 2: How to get the Pyramidic Vessel Exotic ship
Liam Ho
Destiny 2 The Witness
Destiny
Is Destiny 3 coming after The Final Shape? Leak hints at sequel in the works
Brad Norton
Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive:
Fewer Ads|Dark Mode|Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech