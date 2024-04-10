Don’t speak to Ikora in Destiny 2 – It could cost you hours of buildcrafting

Ikora is offering New Light packages for Destiny 2 newcomers to get a headstart but there’s a huge bug that is causing veterans to lose hours of buildcrafting.

Added in Into The Light, Bungie has introduced nine New Light packages that can be collected from Ikora Rey in The Tower. There are three for Hunter, Titan, and Warlock respectively covering Arc, Solar, and Void with players getting to pick one per class.

Once selected you are given a range of starter gear including an Exotic weapon suited to that particular class. For example, Void Warlocks receive the Graviton Lance plus the Qua Xaphan V machine gun and a Ranhhild-D shotgun.

Article continues after ad

However, when you collect one of Ikora’s New Light packages it overwrites any existing loadouts that match the chosen subclass, resetting every ability. For example, if you selected the Solar Hunter package then a Celestial Nighthawk build you have saved will have to be remade from scratch.

Article continues after ad

For just one build this isn’t too bad but if you have multiple builds of the same subclass this could prove a devastating mistake. This is not uncommon either with end-game Guardians often having multiple Solar Warlocks or Solar Hunters with these dominating the current PvE meta.

Those interested in checking out Ikora’s New Light packages will want to make sure they are selecting a class and subclass combination that does not affect their loadouts. However, if you are a newcomer then feel free to pick whatever and get started with your Destiny 2 adventure.