Destiny 2 Stasis subclass can now be unlocked without time-gated grind

Bungie has removed the time-gated grind for Stasis and its abilities, aspects, and fragments that Destiny 2 players previously had to endure, replacing it was a system similar to the other subclasses.

With its introduction in Beyond Light, Stasis was the first Darkness subclass players could wield. It specializes in crown control via the freezing and slowing of enemies, offering a unique alternative to the traditional Light subclasses.

Ever since it was added unlocking Stasis has been much more difficult than any other subclass. Guardians were required to finish the Beyond Light campaign and then farm Memory Fragments by completing lengthy Stasis-themed sidequests in Ritual activities.

Even worse, those sidequests were time-gated as you could only claim two a week with one being used for each Stasis Fragment. However, that is no longer the case with Stasis now being easier to earn than ever.

Destiny 2 Stasis abilities, aspects & fragments can be bought with Glimmer

As of Season of the Witch, Guardians can now purchase all Stasis abilities, aspects, and fragments for Glimmer. This works and costs the same as the three Light subclasses: Arc, Solar, and Void.

As before, Stasis abilities are still purchased from the Exo Stranger found in the southern section of Europa. However, you no longer need to earn and use Memory Fragments with simple Glimmer transactions taking their place.

The prices for each Stasis ability, aspect, and fragment are as follows:

Supers: 7,500 Glimmer

7,500 Glimmer Class Abilities: 1,000 Glimmer

1,000 Glimmer Melees: 3,000 Glimmer

3,000 Glimmer Movement: 3,000 Glimmer

3,000 Glimmer Grenades: 3,000 Glimmer

3,000 Glimmer Aspects: 5,000 Glimmer

5,000 Glimmer Fragments: 25,000 Glimmer

Bungie Destiny 2 players can now purchase Stasis abilities, aspects, and fragments for Glimmer.

At these prices, the cost to purchase all available abilities, aspects, and fragments for a single character is 400,500 Glimmer or just over 1.2 million Glimmer for all three classes.

Even though Stasis isn’t time-gated anymore that doesn’t mean anyone can purchase it. Acquiring Stasis still requires Destiny 2 players to complete the Beyond Light campaign, but you’ll be able to buy the abilities immediately after.