Destiny 2’s newest Hand Cannon just made Malfeasance redundant

Destiny 2 Hunters have discovered that their Malfeasance and Lucky Pants builds are in need of a refresh with the Exotic Hand Cannon now being outperformed by the looter shooter’s newest gun.

Lucky Pants is a unique Hunter Exotic that greatly improves the performance of Hand Cannons by amplifying their damage up to 600%. It takes some setup to maximize its potential but with some practice, it offers one of the best DPS combos in Destiny.

The fan-favorite Exotic has come under fire following a seemingly unintended nerf in Lightfall. However, this hasn’t stopped Lucky Pants from becoming one of the most used Exotic armor pieces amongst Hunter mains.

Now life has just gotten even better for Lucky Pants users with Destiny 2’s newest Hand Cannon offering a higher DPS potential and replacing Malfeasance with its arrival.

Warden’s Law is new best Lucky Pants DPS option in Destiny 2

Looking to test Warden’s Law, Destiny 2 expert Aztecross put the reworked Heavy Burst Hand Cannon through its paces with a good old-fashioned Lucky Pants DPS test.

Tested against VoG’s Templar boss, the following damage numbers assume the user is benefitting from Well of Radiance, Lucky Pants, and Lunafaction Boots:

Warden’s Law – 570,392: FTTC + Vorpal + Adept Mag

FTTC + Vorpal + Adept Mag Malfeasance – 517,886: Vorpal (Catalyst)

Vorpal (Catalyst) Seventh Seraph’s Revolver – 424,895: FTTC + Vorpal + Adept Mag

With Crimson always being a solid option with Lucky Pants, Warden’s Law was expected to perform well, but no one saw these numbers coming. Based on this testing the conclusion is clear, Warden’s Law is now the best Hand Cannon to partner with Lucky Pants.

The only exception to this was if a teammate is constantly applying the Witherhoard debuff which pushed Malfeasance up to 642,771. However, keep in mind that comes at the cost of two Exotic weapon slots while Warden’s Law uses none.

The new Legendary Hand Cannon can be earned as a drop from Nightfalls between September 12 – 19. It is a rare drop in Hero difficulty runs, uncommon in Legend, and fairly common in both Master and Grandmaster.