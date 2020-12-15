Destiny 2 update 3.0.0.2 patch notes: Buffs, nerfs, bugfixes & more

Bungie has officially released Destiny 2’s update 3.0.0.2 – here are all the patch notes for the December 15 release.
Destiny 2 players from around the world have been enjoying the game’s first expansion of Year 4, Beyond Light, which has brought plenty of new and exciting content for fans to sink their teeth into.
However, Bungie has now released an update that aims to fix a few of the game’s more glaring issues. One of the biggest changes is to the Penumbral Blast and Glacial Quake Super, which should make using them a lot more viable.
To help give you the lowdown on the latest tweaks and adjustments, we’ve covered all the 3.0.0.2 patch notes below.
Destiny 2 update 3.0.0.2 patch notes
Season of the Hunt
- Adjusted the Cryptolith Lure to allow players to charge it twice as fast.
- Increased Cryptolith Lure charge cap from 3 to 5.
- Fixed an issue that was causing players to reacquire the Cryptolith Lure every time they launched the game.
- Fixed an issue with the Lure exclusion description.
- The One for All perk is incorrectly listed as a possible roll for Corsair’s Wrath and has been corrected to the Unrelenting perk.
Activities
- Fixed an issue that was causing some players to be blocked from progressing the Forsaken campaign.
- Fixed a location where players could get out of the environment.
- Resolved an issue that was preventing some players from progressing past the first mission of “A Guardian Rises” in the New Light introduction quest.
- Fixed an issue where “Stasis Weekly Challenge” was translated incorrectly in some languages.
- Fixed an issue with the Lost Lament quest not progressing from Minotaurs, Hydras, and Cyclops.
Rewards
- Fixed an issue where deleting a character could reset some raid rewards.
Economy
- Adjusted destination materials exchanges with the Gunsmith to reduce the chances of materials from Vaulted destinations being required.
Combat
Fixed an issue where the Freeze Tag emote was reducing incoming damage.
Abilities
- Penumbral Blast:
- Projectile range increased by 37%.
- Minimum distance to cast ranged melee reduced by 32%.
- This allows you to throw the ranged melee closer to targets.
- Fixed an issue with the Glacial Quake Super where the melee attack would sometimes fail to activate.
- Resolved an issue where players could appear to become stuck in Shiver Strike action and animation for other players.
Weapons
- Fixed the issue with The Lament’s Heavy air attack working when the weapon lacked ammo.
Platforms
- Fixed an issue where PSN friends list wasn’t populating as expected.
- Fixed an issue with screen tearing on some consoles.