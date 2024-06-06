Destiny 2 players discover Legendary The Final Shape sidearm that beats most Exotics

The Final Shape has come to Destiny 2, and the expansion has added a new weapon that players are praising for its power.

While The Final Shape looks to bring the current story to its conclusion, it is also bringing with it a ton of new equipment and weapons. This includes The Call, a new Legendary Sidearm that players can pick up.

This Strand-based pistol is quickly getting the attention of the Destiny 2 community thanks to its base power and the possible attributes it can come with that elevate it to absurd levels.

On the game’s subreddit, The Call is recieving applause, with one user posting, “The Call. Goes Crazy.”

Article continues after ad

They are not the only ones to have fallen in love with the gun either, as one of the responses says, “I love this Sidearm so much I’m gonna be running it with the new Titan Exotic chest piece.”

Article continues after ad

It looks like The Call’s Rocket-Assisted Frame is the backbone of what makes it so good. This frame allows the gun to shoot out self-propelled rocket ammunition which causes massive damage when exploding on impact.

Having that kind of power in a pistol is causing many fans to label it as “the full package.”

Another user shared how they got one to drop that came with Beacon Rounds and Vorpal. The former allows the bullets to track targets, while Vorpal causes The Call to have greater damage against bosses.

Article continues after ad

According to the player, this roll was so powerful that it carried them through the entire campaign.

Other fans are reporting that The Call can even make one of the game’s most irritating enemies, the Subjugators, easier than ever before.

The Final Shape has received a lot of praise from Destiny 2 fans, even in light of some big server issues at launch, and The Call looks to be just another example of Bungie striking a chord with its playerbase.