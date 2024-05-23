Destiny 2 Warlocks actually stoked with Final Shape nerfs for hilarious reason

Destiny 2 Warlocks are rejoicing after Well of Radiance sees nerfs in The Final Shape, meaning they won’t have to constantly run the super for their fireteam.

Destiny 2 Warlocks are celebrating that Well of Radiance is being nerfed in The Final Shape. In a dev insight blog, Bungie revealed that the super was receiving several nerfs to its healing, damage reduction, and more. This super used to be the go-to for DPS as a fireteam could stand in it, gain the damage and damage reduction, and fire away at the boss.

Well of Radiance will have its healing cut in half, with its damage from non-boss combatants going down to 20% from 40%, and its damage resistance against bosses going down to 10% from 40%. All in all this makes Well nowhere near as powerful as before.

Article continues after ad

However, Warlock players are overjoyed that they can finally choose something more selfish for their fireteam, keen on the idea of tossing out a Nova Bomb or two.

Article continues after ad

Warlocks who were previously forced to use Well of Radiance have now had a bunch of new options opened, as it won’t be the go-to for every encounter.

Guardians on Reddit have already begun to scheme up new exotic and super combos for their highest damage output, with Strand’s Needlestorm being a strong contender.

“Looks like arc buddy is back on the menu boys!” another exclaimed.

This means we could see more supers being brought into the fray, and opening up further opportunities for build crafting and more unique builds to come from Guardians.

Article continues after ad

Warlock will also be receiving some nice changes to their Nova Bomb in The Final Shape, including an increased seeker count for the Cataclysm variant, and a longer linger duration for the Vortex variant.