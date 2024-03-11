Destiny 2 players slam Ghostbusters collab: “Who asked for this?”

Bungie has announced the latest Destiny 2 crossover will bring Ghostbusters to the game, much to the frustration of many players.

Destiny 2 has announced a new crossover, this time with Ghostbusters. This includes three cosmetics that will be available starting on March 19, just three days before Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire comes to theaters.

Like other recent live service games, Destiny 2 is no stranger to crossovers. Just in the past couple of months, the game has received cosmetics based on The Witcher and Mass Effect.

However, this latest announcement has fans divided, with many sharing their frustrations over how Bungie and Sony are handling Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 players disappointed in Ghostbusters crossover

While the Ghostbusters collaboration bundle won’t be available for another week, early reactions from Destiny 2 players are split. Though some fans of both franchises are looking forward to the crossover, lots of players have been more critical.

Several social media comments echo a sentiment shared by one Reddit user: “who asked for this?”

Though other Destiny 2 collabs were more positively received, many have pointed out that these Ghostbusters items don’t fit with the game’s look the way past crossovers have. As one Reddit user put it, “the Mass Effect items don’t strike me as anything different than the usual Destiny fare. However, the latest Ghostbuster collab breaks that aesthetic.”

Some compared the decision to other service games, with one Twitter user saying, “This is like the equivalent of putting Nickelodeon characters in Smite. Makes no sense and is the ultimate sign of dead game.”

Another pleaded with the devs, “Please don’t turn into Fortnite.”

As others have pointed out, Sony owns both Ghostbusters and Destiny, with the company acquiring Bungie in 2022. The collaboration as a promotion for another Sony property has left fans further concerned over the role it’ll play going forward and whether Destiny will become another space for marketing.