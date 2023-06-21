Destiny 2 Fishing Rally branded “waste of time” as pressure mounts on Bungie

The new Destiny 2 quest Fishing Rally looked to give the most dedicated fishermen and women something to grind, but players are now discovering that its rewards leave a lot to be desired.

The arrival of Season 21 in Destiny 2 saw a variety of new content introduced. One of the biggest additions was fishing, a side activity where players can fish in various patrol zones to acquire loot, reputation, and Glimmer.

On March 20, the weekly update for Destiny 2 added a dedicated fishing quest called Fishing Rally. This quest sends players on an adventure in the Throne World, tasked with catching a variety of unique species to prove themselves the best angler.

However, after some players completed the new quest it became quickly apparent that Fishing Rally just isn’t worth completing for most Destiny 2 players.

Destiny 2 Fishing Rally quest has disappointing rewards

Destiny 2 players are complaining that the new Fishing Rally quest has disappointing rewards relative to how long it takes to complete.

The new quest can take over two hours of fishing to finish and yet the rewards given don’t suitably reward that grind leaving players to label it a “waste of time.”

One disgruntled Destiny 2 fan posted: “Don’t bother with Fishing Rally. Here is the reward: A choice between two old Reckoning weapons. The other exotic fish are nowhere to be seen. As far as I know, I’ve just wasted 2+ hours of fishing for no reason.”

Completing Fishing Rally in Destiny 2 rewards x1 Upgrade Module, x1 Deep Engram, x1 Enhancement Prism, and static rolls for the Just in Case Sword and Sole Survivor Sniper Rifle. The two included Legendary weapons are already farmable at the HELM.

These rewards have left players irritated with one responding: “Well thank you OP – won’t be bothering with this. What a colossal waste of time.”

Another fan joked: “Lightfall Deluxe: $100. Skipping 2h worth of a sh*tty fishing ‘minigame’ because you bothered checking Reddit: priceless.”

Others used the opportunity to criticize how Bungie has handled the fishing update: “I actually really like fishing, and was waiting for the other exotics to come around. I love that 3 out of 4 of the exotic fish aren’t catchable 5 weeks into the season! F**k me for wanting to play the activity they added, I guess!”

A few fans defended the quest and blamed players for expecting too much: “2 hours ‘wasted’ on fishing, brother you’re just playing the wrong game.”

The pressure has been mounting on Bungie as the Destiny 2 community continues to criticize the publisher. From its aggressive monetization model to allegedly plagiarizing fan art the Destiny developer has come under heavy fire as of late.