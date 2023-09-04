Destiny 2 fans slam “painful” Ghosts of the Deep solo experience

Ghosts of the Deep has always been considered a challenging dungeon and arguably the hardest to run solo, but the Season of the Witch Heavy ammo nerfs have seen it become “even more painful,” according to the Destiny 2 community.

Difficulty in Destiny 2 is a divisive topic with some players calling for harder content and others Guardians calling for a more relaxed experience.

This is no more apparent than with the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon introduced in Season of the Deep. While some praised its difficulties, many felt it was too hard and begged Bungie to nerf the bosses’ health pools.

However, those complaints have fallen on deaf ears with the Heavy Ammo changes in Season of the Witch now making the encounters even lengthier, especially for solo runs.

Destiny 2 Ghosts of the Deep solo runs are harder than ever

A Destiny 2 player has spoken out against the state of the Ghosts of the Deep dungeon following the Heavy ammo drop rate nerf in Season of the Witch.

The post reads: “Heavy ammo nerfs made Ghosts of the Deep solo even more painful. The final fight literally takes an hour, most of which is scrounging for ammo bricks.”

OP elaborates: “Just went and did a solo run, looking back at the gameplay, the vast majority of the fight is just killing the trickle of adds for Heavy for almost 10 minutes before triggering DPS. This boss has an unbearably large health pool.”

Speaking on the Double Special nerf, one Guardian responded: “I called it when they said they were nerfing Heavy ammo drops when running Double Special. I said it would make stuff like solo dungeons a more painful slog. And here we are.”

A lot of replies were more bothered by the large health pools of the dungeon’s bosses: “Yeah. Honestly, it’s ridiculous that a dungeon boss has more health than a six-player raid boss without any special mechanic to boost your DPS, especially when dungeons are supposed to be soloable.”

Not everyone agreed, with some sympathizing with Bungie: “I think at this point Bungie has accidentally power crept enemy damage out of the game. So creating bosses with colossal health pools is simply the only way to challenge us now.”

There are no signs that Bungie is slowing down with releasing more challenging content. Crota’s End – the newly reprised raid – has proven extremely difficult, especially in Contest Mode pushing even the best players to the edge.