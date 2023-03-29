Destiny 2 community welcomes older player back to game with open arms

Destiny 2’s community has welcomed back an older community member with open arms, giving them various tips and tricks to help get them back into the game after their break.

Bungie’s popular looter shooter Destiny 2 is a pretty massive game. With a new expansion coming out every year or so, it can be quite tough to keep up with all the new campaigns, locations and subclass changes Bungie implements to keep the game fresh. As such, it can be a bit of a turn-off for newer players to come and join the game, due to the sheer breadth of information given.

Alongside this, Bungie’s transition to seasonal content in Destiny 2 generally requires players to hop into the game on a weekly basis in order to catch up with the story content. Add on top of this the recent changes Bungie has made to multiple systems in Lightfall, and the relatively poor experience for New Lights and returning players, it’s easy to see why players would be deterred from entering into the world of Destiny.

However, some of the Destiny 2 community have come together in the most wholesome interaction the Destiny 2 Reddit page has ever seen.

Reddit post bands Destiny 2 community together to help returning player

The Reddit post on the Destiny 2 subreddit titled “Old lady says hello” has brought the community together to help an older returning player, who quit shortly after their father passed away in 2019.

Reddit user Shragae explains in their post that they originally played a good chunk of the game back in 2019, but dropped off interest after their father passed away. Fortunately, their son was able to convince them to hop back into the game, and they seem to be enjoying it.

Shragae explained that at their age, they’ve gotten addicted to Destiny 2 once again. However, they’ve expressed their confusion about the game and its many many facets. They turned to the community to ask for various tips and tricks on how to best learn all the mechanics in the game.

Fortunately, the Destiny 2 community sprung into action and was more than helpful to the player. Some offered links to forums or posts that would help with mechanics and more, whilst other older members also introduced themselves.

Furthermore, certain comments even gave condolences to the player’s father and were happy to welcome them back into the community.

Destiny 2’s community can often be a bit of a mixed bag, but fortunately here this was one of the most wholesome moments had on the Destiny 2 subreddit.