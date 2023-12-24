Destiny 2 players criticize major flaw with story and player experience

The Destiny 2 community has criticized major flaws with how players experience the game’s continuous and ongoing story.

Bungie’s iconic looter shooter Destiny 2 is nearing the end of its almost decade-long story. The conflict between light and dark has transpired over many years, with it coming to a culmination in The Final Shape coming next year. With the exciting conclusion breaching the horizon, players both old and new have hopped onto Destiny to catch up before the ends.

To tie players down between major expansions, Bungie releases seasonal content that entices players to continue playing the game, offering new stories, activities, raids, and more to keep them going. These stories are generally considered side content, but can also host monumental events that change how we view the story.

And while some players have enjoyed the method that Bungie has delivered story content, others have taken issue with it. Some of whom have taken to Reddit to criticize and report their negative experiences in regards to the story.

Destiny 2 players criticize devs story philosophy

Destiny 2 players have criticized Bungie’s philosophy of delivering story content. Both new and returning players have expressed their issues with how the story is delivered, particularly critiquing the “you had to be there” attitude.

The player explained that after returning and reaching Beyond Light, they were completely lost with the story, complaining that the seasonal story was too pivotal to the overall plot.

“Why make seasonal content, that will be deleted when the season ends, a pivotal part of the story???? I might drop this game. this whole ‘you had to be there’ garbage is just not new player-friendly at all.” they argued.

Others echoed the player’s sentiment, pointing out the new player experience as the weakest part of Destiny 2.

“Yeah, the new/returning player experience is by far the weakest part of this game. It’s kind of staggering TBH.” one player noted.

Bungie The Final Shape will be the conclusion of the Light and Dark saga that started in Destiny 1.

Conversely, a few commenters pointed out the duality of seasonal content, explaining that seasonal content can also feel completely unrelated to the main plot.

“You also have the opposite. I took a break right after Lightfall and missed the last 2-3 seasons. Came back and I feel like almost nothing of major narrative importance happened.” they explained.

It’s uncertain if Bungie has any plans to amend some of these issues with Destiny 2’s story, but with The Final Shape fast approaching, the devs may not have time to appease the player base.