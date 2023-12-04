Destiny 2 cheaters are still ruining Trials despite Bungie’s PvP pledge

Destiny 2 players are running into more cheaters than ever, especially in the looter shooter’s competitive game mode Trials of Osiris leaving Guardians to theorize why this continues to be such a big issue.

In August 2023, Bungie pledged to improve Destiny’s PvP experience by assigning a sizable chunk of resources to the Crucible. This promise followed years of complaints that PvP was being neglected in favor of PvE.

In addition to promising more maps, modes, and improved matchmaking, Bungie addressed the cheating problem by admitting that it knows Guardians want a PvP experience with “fewer cheaters.”

While some of these changes have already come to fruition, Destiny 2 players are still frustrated by the state of Trials of Osiris believing that cheating is a huge problem.

Destiny 2’s cheating crisis is plaguing Trials of Osiris

Kickstarting the conversation on Twitter, Destiny streamer GJake opened: “I have played 8 matches of Trials of Osiris in the 3v3 playlist this morning. 5 of those matches had cheaters on the other team.”

Infuriated by the state of competitive PvP, the streamer continued: “@Destiny2Team how can you charge us every few months for a new season and allow this to happen? You can’t justify this.”

Pushing Bungie to make a response, one reply read: “@Destiny2Team Any feedback on the insane amount of cheaters in trials this weekend? There is no way the game cant detect these obvious cheaters.”

Some other players have already moved away from Destiny to satisfy their PvP needs: “Exactly! A lot of my friends are going over to fortnight @GernaderJake I haven’t played [Destiny 2] recently…”

Ex-Destiny 2 community manager Liana Ruppert provided one potential explanation as to why the cheating has escalated: “Probably don’t layoff a significant portion of their security team?”

Ruppert is referring to the large-scale Bungie layoffs in October 2023 that saw 100 employees let go, equating to 8% of its total workforce. While Bungie’s security team is understood to have been affected by the layoffs it’s unknown to what degree.

Historically, Bungie has been quite aggressive in its bid to shut down cheating. In 2021, the Destiny developer took VeteranCheats to court in a lawsuit that resulted in a cheat distributor paying Bungie $12 million. It also promised to crack down on third-party peripherals in April 2023.