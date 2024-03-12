Destiny 2 casuals reveal simple trick to unlock Skimmer hoverboard

With Destiny 2 players hunting for the new Skimmer hoverboard, many have already attempted the more difficult task of getting a top 10% score in Nightfalls. However, players have now discovered an easier method that even the most casual Guardian can complete.

The March 5 update for Destiny 2 saw a range of new content introduced into the game including a fascinating Heavy Grenade Launcher and some exciting weapons added to the Prophecy dungeon.

However, it’s the arrival of the Skimmer hoverboard that has players most excited with the new vehicle superseding Sparrows and bringing some much-needed life to Destiny.

Obtaining the Skimmer can be troublesome with most players pursuing a more difficult method that seems faster on the surface, but there’s an alternative that makes unlocking the Skimmer much easier.

Destiny 2 players share easy way to get Skimmer hoverboard

Looking to help out their fellow Guardians, one player posted on Reddit, “FOR CASUAL PLAYERS WHO WANT THE PERM SKIMMERS,” followed by, “The third requirement said that you only need to unlock the winner package thrice in order to get the exotic. So most cases, you can just go in the game, do a focus activity.”

They went on to elaborate, “After that, you will be vowed to the class you use to do that activity. I recommend hunters since everyone is using it -> winning. So you only have to wait until the timer ends, the winner package will be in your inv.”

All this strategy involves is playing Hunter, queueing into the focused Guardian Games playlist, and then completing the activity. As Hunters are dominating Guardian Games right now it is practically guaranteed that this class scores the most points, earning you a Focused Activity Winner Package.

Repeat this three times and open three Focused Activity Winner Packages received as a reward to complete the Skimmer hoverboard quest and permanently unlock it.

Those who haven’t yet completed the Drop In quest to get the Skimmer hoverboard will need to do so before the weekly reset on March 26, 2024. Once the Guardian Games event has passed the quest will expire and the Skimmer will no longer be unlockable.

