Bungie is preparing huge Destiny 2 balance patch for 30th Anniversary update

Bungie is gearing up for a massive Destiny 2 balance patch set to arrive with the 30th Anniversary update on December 7, including Exotic nerfs, Archetype changes, and plenty more.
Before The Witch Queen arrives in Destiny 2, we’ve got one big stop on our trek to the major expansion in February. Bungie’s 30th Anniversary is fast approaching and while a lot of new content has already been revealed, it appears a huge balance update is also on the way.
Classic Exotics, entire weapon categories, and even various mods are all set to change with the big patch. While full details aren’t yet locked in, we do have some early intel to go off thanks to Bungie’s November 11 blog post.
Here’s a full rundown on everything we know about the upcoming Destiny 2 balance patch set for December 7.
Destiny 2 Weapon Archetypes being tweaked
Six different weapon archetypes are already being looked at for Destiny’s next major patch. Shotguns, Linear Fusion Rifles, regular Fusion Rifles, Caster Swords, Bows, and Sidearms are all being targeted.
For some, such as Linear Fusions, small buffs are on the way to make them slightly more viable on the PvE side. Meanwhile for others, like Shotguns, that PvE damage is going the opposite way with some small nerfs coming through.
Caster Swords should be more efficient moving forward, with Heavy attacks only costing 5 ammo down from 8. While Bows now deal 10% more damage to rank-and-file enemies.
14 Destiny 2 Exotics in line for new adjustments
Headlining the list of key Exotic changes in the 30th Anniversary update is none other than the Vex Mythoclast. The admittedly “over buffed” classic is being reeled back this December. Not only is aim assist being scaled down, but it’s also going to take longer to reach a full overcharge moving forward.
On the opposite side, the once-dominant Sleeper Simulant is receiving a buff in the form of increased magazine size. So too is the Suros Regime with further boosts to its Dual Mode Receiver.
Even the Whisper of the Worm Exotic, a former staple of nearly any PvE activity, is also being brought back into the spotlight. Hefty damage buffs and improved perks could see this sniper reaching new heights.
14 Exotics in total have already been confirmed for sizeable changes. The full list can be found below.
On top of all that, we’ve even got some changes on the way for both weapon perks and mods to boot. With potentially dozens of further tweaks still to be locked in, we’re in store for one of the biggest Destiny updates of the year.
The 30th Anniversary update arrives on December 7 with this balance pass at the ready. Be sure to brush up on all the new content coming in this major patch right here.
Destiny 2 30th Anniversary update all confirmed balance changes
ARCHETYPES
- Reduced slug Shotgun PvE damage bonus from 30% to 20%.
- Gave pellet Shotguns a 10% PvE damage bonus.
- Increased PvE damage by 10%.
- Reduced Heavy attack ammo cost from 8 to 5.
- Increased Sidearm and Fusion Rifle projectile speed from 999 to 9999 (which makes them hitscan regardless of framerate).
EXOTICS
- Reduced Aim Assist stat by 25.
- Reduced the Linear Fusion Rifle mode Aim Assist Cone scalar from 1.1 to 1.05.
- Now requires 3 eliminations for full Overcharge instead of 2.
- Removed the multi-hit requirement
-
- I.e., dealing any damage will grant the buff.
-
- Increased the buff to the reload stat from +50 to +70.
-
- I.e., reload will still be slow if you miss, but if you land any damage, Fighting Lion will reload faster than it did before the nerf.
-
- Increased the buff duration to 7s.
- Now has intrinsic anti-barrier.
- Increased magazine size from 3 to 4, increased PvE damage by 6%.
- Dual Mode Receiver mode now grants the following in addition to its current effects: +30 range, +3 zoom.
- Removed Variable Trigger completely. Now fires on trigger press instead of release (this will make it feel much more responsive).
- Charged Shot moved to special reload. Getting a final blow with the Sidearm enables access to the special reload.
- Once the Charged Shot is fired, the weapon reverts back to standard Sidearm mode.
-
- This does NOT cost your entire magazine.
-
- Charged Shot now causes an AOE which freezes AI and slows players (direct hits still freeze).
- The catalyst now grants the Archer’s Tempo perk in addition to its other effects.
- Reduced delay on activating Whispered Breathing from the catalyst from 2.1s to 1.2s.
- White Nail magazine refill changed. Was 3 from inventory but now pulls 2 from inventory and 1 from thin air.
- Increased damage in PvE by 10%.
- Reduced flinch, recoil, and accuracy degradation by 50% while Personal Assistant is active.
- Personal Assistant now has a 1s delay before deactivating when off target (was instant).
- Increase damage in PvE by 20%.
- Increased explosion damage by 50%.
- Note: This isn’t actually branching the tuning between input devices, but the bits we touched are either only present or are much more impactful on controller:
-
- Increased reticle friction falloff distance (no effect on mouse and keyboard).
- Less recoil (reduced effect on mouse and keyboard).
- Improved accuracy (reduced effect on mouse and keyboard).
-
- Reduced damage resistance against players from 75% to 25%.
- Removed ability energy regeneration on picking up a telemetry.
- Now grants 10% ability energy per stack on activation (was previously more generous on low stacks, less generous on high stacks, the average and amount for 10 stacks are unchanged).
- Reduced stacks granted on a Guardian defeat from 3 to 2.
PERKS
- Eliminations with the weapon can add single damage stacks or extend existing ones.
- Grenade eliminations boost the stacks immediately to x5.
- Lowered the duration to compensate for weapon activation.
- Was 15% damage on all weapons.
- Now 10% on heavy weapons, 15% on special, 20% on primary.
- No change to damage vs players in Super.
- Increased number of stacks needed to hit maximum damage from 5 to 10.
- Changed threshold for activation from 90% health to 30% shield (i.e., this now requires much less damage to trigger).
MODS
- Functionality changed:
-
- Was: +100 handling, 0.9 * ready/stow/aim down sights time for 0.4s after running out of ammo.
- Now: 0.9 * ready/stow time all the time.
-
- This change also applies to the Swap Mag perk, as they use the same perk behind the scenes.
- Added a Full Auto Retrofit weapon mod that enables full auto while the trigger is held, usable on Legendary Hand Cannons, Sidearms, Scout Rifles and Pulse Rifles.
- This is unlocked by default for all players.