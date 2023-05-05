All Destiny 2 Strand aspects revealed ahead of Season of the Deep

Strand is the most recent subclass released for Destiny 2 players in Lightfall. With new aspects coming in Season of the Deep, here’s what we know so far.

Destiny 2’s subclasses are at the forefront of what the game’s about. Taking down hordes of enemies with your blinding radiance of both firepower and abilities feels absolutely fantastic. Destiny developer Bungie has been making strides in increasing build diversity and player customization in the game. This has involved the introduction of new subclasses, as well as the revamp of old ones with Light 3.0.

Subclasses in Destiny 2 come with their own super, aspects, and fragments, each augmenting how a Guardian’s build plays. These bonuses can range from massive buffs that significantly alter a player’s capabilities, to minor bonuses such as stat increases.

Recently, Bungie released Strand during their Lightfall campaign, however, players noticed it was missing one of the aspects. Fortunately, the developers made note of that and spoke about introducing it into the next Season. Now with Season 21 on the horizon, here’s what we know about the new Strand aspects coming soon.

Bungie Strand focuses on manipulating the strings of the universe, suspending enemies in the air.

Destiny 2 Strand Aspects coming in Season of the Deep

Titan

Titans will be receiving the Flechette Storm Aspect in Season 21. According to Bungie’s recent TWAB, here’s Flechette Storm’s description:

While sliding, activate your charged melee ability to leap into the air, knocking nearby targets away and dealing damage. While airborne, activate your charged melee again to launch a cluster of damaging, Unraveling projectiles. Repeatedly activating melee will chain additional throws.

Warlock

Warlocks are gaining the new The Wanderer Aspect when Season of the Deep rocks around. This aspect is focused on tangles and suspending enemies and will work as such:

Tangles you throw attach to enemies and detonate into a suspending burst. Threadling final blows create a Tangle.

Hunter

Last but not least, Hunters will be playing into their classic trickery with the new Threaded Specter aspect, which allows them to mess around with enemies.

Activate your class ability to leave behind a decoy woven from Strand matter that draws the attention of nearby combatants.

After taking significant damage or when combatants approach, the decoy detonates, dealing damage and releasing Threadlings that seek out and attack nearby foes.