Destiny 2 Lightfall Titan strand-build emerges as best build for solo players

A new titan strand aspect gives punch-happy has given titans the ability to crush any high-health boss with insane burst-damage output.

Solo Destiny 2 players in season 21 chose classic builds like Tether Hunter, Chaos Reach Warlock, or Hammer and Regen-spam Titan builds to tackle solo content.

New Dungeons like ‘Ghosts of the Deep’ required either survival-based builds or burst-damage builds to deal with its mini-boss-heavy encounters.

But Youtuber ‘Truds’ recently discovered Strand Titan build that could be the best choice for Titans yet.

The easiest way to setup the insane strand damage

The high-burst damage from this build revolves around the titan melee and can deliver over 500k damage in under a second.

The keystone of this build is the aspect ‘Flechette Storm’. It’s built around sliding with full melee energy and then meleeing to launch into the air. From there, you keep spamming your melee ability to launch a barrage of Strand attacks up to five times. Each attack will deal near 100k damage.

Combine this with the exotic titan arm piece ‘Synthoceps’ and your damage will be buffed when surrounded by enemies.

You can further enhance your build with the ‘Thread of Continuity’ fragment to increase the duration of all your strand effects on targets.

Guardians using this build have described themselves as ‘loving flechette storm this season.’ Others aren’t as impressed with these build others features of the strand subclass – “I’m too addicted to grapple to want a melee boost.”

What activity is best to use this build?

Strand is an unpopular subclass in raids and large group of activities due to lack of group synergy. Use this class in solo or small group activities like the new ‘Ghosts of the Deep’ Dungeon. Completing this Dungeon gives Guardians the chance to earn new ‘Navigator’ exotic.

Or utilise the build in end-game solo content like Lost Sectors when farming for new exotic gear.

Not a titan? Check out the best machine guns currently in Destiny 2 that will help you maximise your PvE builds instead.