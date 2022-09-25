Dead by Daylight leak claims new For Honor map & chapter in the works

Dead by Daylight is set to unveil another For Honor crossover, that will see players explore a new map inspired by Ubisoft’s action game.

With Halloween right around the corner, now is a great time for Dead by Daylight players to dive right back into Behaviour Interactive’s survival horror.

Though the developers are allegedly working on a new multiplayer title, the game still continues to reel in new and loyal players alike. While crossovers with franchises such as Hellraiser, Evil Dead, and Scream appealed to horror fanatics, a collaboration with Ubisoft’s For Honor was certainly unexpected back in October, 2021.

Now, Ubisoft are allegedly ready to bring their historic action title back to Dead by Daylight for a brand new chapter.

For Honor rumored to return in new Dead by Daylight chapter

According to known leaker account DBDLeaks, the next chapter of Dead by Daylight will take players deep into a crossover with For Honor. The leaker claims that the “next chapter comes with completely new Map (from entirely new realm).”

“Oh yeah, and I forgot to announce that this chapter is inspired on #ForHonor franchise,” added the leaker.

Rumors of a second crossover have been rife since August, with many players predicting Ubisoft’s return to the game.

In August, DBD Leaks explained that “you probably heard of Chapter 26 (containing The Knight killer) being Original? Would you be surprised to learn that this chapter is actually.. Licensed.”

Lore enthusiasts were quick to place their confidence in a new For Honor crossover, with players such as @allseeingbloom theorising “this is almost 100% going to be Apollyon from For Honor. It isn’t a horror property, but it was shocking to see how one-sided the crossover was upon its debut.”

“She has more than enough unique aspects regarding her ruthless fighting style to constitute for a killer.”

A date for the crossover hasn’t been specified, but we speculate it could follow the tradition of the previous collaboration by dropping in October.