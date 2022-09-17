Dead by Daylight devs working on new “cross-platform multiplayer game”

Dead by Daylight developers Behaviour Interactive are reportedly working on a brand new multiplayer franchise that will head to next-gen consoles as a live service experience.

Launching back in June 2016, Dead by Daylight has remained ever popular among streamers thanks to its gripping gameplay and often hilarious exploits. Since its release, a wealth of new content has arrived into the game, including the arrival of Evil Dead’s Ash Williams.

Though rival games have attempted to get a slice of Dead by Daylight’s actions, including the aforementioned Evil Dead franchise, players are still returning to Behaviour Interactive’s title in droves.

Naturally, after six years the developers are looking to the future, as a new competitive multiplayer game is allegedly in the works.

Behaviour Interacting developing “next IP” for PC and next-gen consoles

According to a report obtained by Very Ali Gaming, developers Behaviour Interactive have begun initial work on bringing a brand new franchise to life.

Though the thematic content of the title is yet to be revealed, multiple new job listings claim that “Behaviour is seeking programmers to port a PC game to new console platforms and support first party digital media entertainment service.”

The devs are looking for individuals to join the project, who will ideally have “strong experience with Xbox Series S/X & PlayStation 5 console development and “cross-platform multiplayer game development.”

Behaviour’s listing also states that “familiarity” with “mobile” is an element of the title, which could indicate a mobile port or at the very least a companion application for the upcoming game.

Behaviour Interactive The developers are building out a new team for their upcoming title.

More importantly, another job listing directly addresses that the project is for a new title, rather anything related to Dead by Daylight.

The listing, which is for an Online System Programmer, reads as “Behaviour is looking for an Online System Programmer, who will bring their expertise and rigor to our team, in order to develop our next IP .”

Common outliers within Dead by Daylight are touted to appear in this new IP too, as “inventory, achievements and scoreboards” are mentioned specifically.

It could be quite some time yet before an official reveal arrives, but until then, be sure to keep updated with any developments.