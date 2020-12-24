Logo
How to fly in Cyberpunk 2077

Published: 24/Dec/2020 15:08

by James Busby
Cyberpunk 2077 flying exploit
CD Projekt / u/Heimgang

While Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian future is filled with body-enhancing cybernetics, technologically advanced weaponry, and intelligent AI – there is still no official way V can fly. Fortunately, one savvy player has changed that. 

From the deadly Militech hover ships to the lifesaving Trauma Team ambulances, there are plenty of flying vehicles present in Night City. Unfortunately, none of these are made available to V. In fact, the only time the player gets to fly through the city is during Cyberpunk 2077’s main quest. It’s an undoubtedly disappointing omission and a feature that is hopefully added in the future. 

However, one Reddit user has found a nifty way to get around Night City. While it may not enable V to tear through the sky like Iron Man, it does enable them to reach previously inaccessible areas. Here’s how you can fly in Cyberpunk 2077 and explore Night City from new heights. 

How to fly in Cyberpunk 2077

Fingers
CD Projekt
Fingers can be found in Westbrook, Japantown.

In order to fly through the city streets, you’ll first need to head over to the Ripperdoc in Westbrook. It’s here, where you’ll be able to purchase the Epic version of Fortified Ankles. Unlike the non-Epic variants, this version enables V to hover in midair. 

Important note: Unfortunately, if you ended punching or killing Fingers, then you won’t be able to get your hands on the Epic Fortified Ankles. You’ll either have to start a new playthrough or wait for a possible update. 

The next piece of Cyberware you’ll need is the Kerenzikov implant. Any rarity version will do and you can purchase it from most Ripperdocs in Night City. Activating the Kerenzikov ability will slow down time and enable you to jump incredible distances. 

Cyberpunk2077  flying technique explained

Once you’ve purchased the above items, simply follow the instruction below to begin tearing through the sky:

  1. Aim down your gun’s sights.
  2. Spam the moving forward button (Up on controller + W on PC).
  3. Hold the jump button (X/A on PlayStation/XBOX and Space on PC).

If done correctly, V will fly in the direction you’re looking and be able to reach areas that were previously inaccessible. 

So, there you have it, one way you can fly in Cyberpunk 2077. Just be careful when landing as this technique can prove fatal if done from a severe height.

Cyberpunk 2077 player recreates game for PS1 with hilarious glitches

Published: 22/Dec/2020 10:52

by Daniel Megarry
Cyberpunk PS1
u/alundbjork

Cyberpunk 2077 has been recreated for the PlayStation One in epic detail, and it’s almost as glitch-filled as the real game.

CD Projekt Red’s highly-anticipated game took eight long years to finally release, but it’s been bogged down in glitches and bugs that have dampened the experience – players have even been offered refunds in an unprecedented turn of events.

Fortunately, most people have managed to see the funny side in all of this; some of the best memes of the year have come from the game, and there are hilarious glitches being shared across social media every day.

But the best reaction to the game may have come from Reddit user alundbjork, who shared a video in the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit of what the game could look like on PS1.

Bad graphics on Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt Red
An example of some of the graphic issues tripping up players on previous-gen consoles.

Cyberpunk 2077 looks hilarious as a PS1 game

It’s been dubbed “the most high-effort sh*tpost ever” by fans, and we have to agree.

The video sees V travel through a pixelated Night City as cars fly off into the sky and civilians disappear completely. There’s even an appearance from a distorted version of Keanu Reeves’ character Johnny Silverhand.

Of course, it all ends with the ‘Please insert PlayStation format disc’ warning, making the whole experience feel very authentic. The video has received over 70,000 upvotes on Reddit and is getting plenty of praise from people who have followed the game’s journey over the last eight years.

Finally got my PS1 copy of the game! from cyberpunkgame

 

“God, the game was disappointing, but these memes are worth 60$ by themselves,” wrote one player. Another agreed, writing: “No matter your opinion about the game, I think we can all agree on one thing. All the memes this situation has produced are f***ing hilarious.”

Other gamers jumped at the chance to roast Cyberpunk 2077 even more in the comments, with one person joking: “This is the base console version isn’t it?” and another adding: “This subreddit is now a ‘burnt by CD Projekt Red’ support group.”

This isn’t the first time Cyberpunk 2077 has been recreated in retro glory. Back in 2019, before the game was even released, a fan turned it into an impressive PS1 demo – although this one was far more optimistic about how smooth-running the final game would be.

You can keep up to date with the latest news, guides, and leaks over on our dedicated Cyberpunk 2077 hub.