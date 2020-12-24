While Cyberpunk 2077’s dystopian future is filled with body-enhancing cybernetics, technologically advanced weaponry, and intelligent AI – there is still no official way V can fly. Fortunately, one savvy player has changed that.

From the deadly Militech hover ships to the lifesaving Trauma Team ambulances, there are plenty of flying vehicles present in Night City. Unfortunately, none of these are made available to V. In fact, the only time the player gets to fly through the city is during Cyberpunk 2077’s main quest. It’s an undoubtedly disappointing omission and a feature that is hopefully added in the future.

However, one Reddit user has found a nifty way to get around Night City. While it may not enable V to tear through the sky like Iron Man, it does enable them to reach previously inaccessible areas. Here’s how you can fly in Cyberpunk 2077 and explore Night City from new heights.

How to fly in Cyberpunk 2077

In order to fly through the city streets, you’ll first need to head over to the Ripperdoc in Westbrook. It’s here, where you’ll be able to purchase the Epic version of Fortified Ankles. Unlike the non-Epic variants, this version enables V to hover in midair.

Important note: Unfortunately, if you ended punching or killing Fingers, then you won’t be able to get your hands on the Epic Fortified Ankles. You’ll either have to start a new playthrough or wait for a possible update.

The next piece of Cyberware you’ll need is the Kerenzikov implant. Any rarity version will do and you can purchase it from most Ripperdocs in Night City. Activating the Kerenzikov ability will slow down time and enable you to jump incredible distances.

Cyberpunk2077 flying technique explained

Once you’ve purchased the above items, simply follow the instruction below to begin tearing through the sky:

Aim down your gun’s sights. Spam the moving forward button (Up on controller + W on PC). Hold the jump button (X/A on PlayStation/XBOX and Space on PC).

If done correctly, V will fly in the direction you’re looking and be able to reach areas that were previously inaccessible.

So, there you have it, one way you can fly in Cyberpunk 2077. Just be careful when landing as this technique can prove fatal if done from a severe height.